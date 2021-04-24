



NEW DELHI India’s coronavirus infections set a new world record for the third day in a row rising to 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said on Saturday as overcrowded hospitals in the densely populated country begged for oxygen supplies. India is in the clutches of a raging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a death rate from Covid-19 just under every four minutes in Delhi after the buttons of the capital’s underfunded healthcare system. The government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen from the far corners of the country to Delhi. Television images showed an oxygen truck arriving at Delhi Batra Hospital after it issued an SOS call saying it had 90 minutes of oxygen for its 260 patients. “Please help us get oxygen, there will be a tragedy here,” Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a news conference Friday. The crisis is also being felt in other parts of the country, with some hospitals issuing public announcements that they do not have medical oxygen. Local media reported new cases of people dying in the cities of Jaipur and Amritsar for gas shortages. India surpassed the US record of 297,430 overnight infections worldwide on Thursday, making it the global epicenter of a pandemic that is fading in many other countries. The Indian government had declared itself to have defeated the coronavirus again in February when new cases fell to the lowest levels of all time. Deaths from Covid-19 across India rose by 2,624 over the past 24 hours, the highest daily level for the country to date. Crematoriums across Delhi said they were full and urged grieving families to wait. The country with about ALL 1.3 billion has registered a total of 16.6 million cases, including 189,544 deaths. Health experts said India was complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at around 10,000 a day and appeared to be under control, removing restrictions allowing the resumption of large rallies. Download NBC News app for news and policies Others said it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus that pervades the second most populous country in the world, where people live nearby. “While complacency in masking respect and physical distancing may have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave was fueled by a much more virulent strain,” wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at the School. Harvard Medical, Indian Express. WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan said reducing broadcasting in India would be a “very difficult task” but the government was working to limit interference between people, which he said was essential.

