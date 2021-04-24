WASHINGTON (AP) The world came closer to curbing the worst of global warming following this week’s climate meeting. But there is still a long way to go, and the road to a more secure future becomes even more difficult from here.

With the world trying to prevent more than half a degree heat (0.3 degrees Celsius) or more to achieve the strictest goals set by the Paris 2015 climate deal, scientists and politicians alike say this decade is essential for every chance to get it done And that means 2021 is a holiday year for people and the planet, said UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

It all culminates in November with the heavyweight climate negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland. While these climate meetings occur every year, every five or so years there is a heavier session of the kind that in the past has led to big deals or disappointments. It’s time again.

By November, the UN UN negotiation process requires 200 nations to make commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Rich countries need to come up with more money to help poor countries develop greener energy and adapt to changing harsh realities. And nations must agree on a price for carbon pollution after years of blocking. They need to understand basically how to make them all work.

Glasgow is the last best hope in the world, said US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

There will be significant stops in Germany in May for a ministerial-level meeting, in a British coastal city in June for a meeting of big economy leaders and a final push at UN headquarters in September, but it all has to do with with what President Joe Biden called a road that will lead us to Glasgow.

The Bidens Summit, organized in less than 100 days, was created to send the world on a quick start towards Glasgow, and experts said it did. They realize it pushed the globe somewhere from one-eighth to more than halfway, with differing opinions on whether the United States did enough.

If it were 100 miles to Glasgow, we have just done the first 12 miles in the lowlands and we have 88 miles hard to do, with a lot of difficult terrain to cross before we get there, said Bill Hare, Tank director German researcher Climate Analytics. Hare said as countries showed a significant increase in ambition to fight climate change, he was hoping for a little more.

Climate scientist Zeke Hausfather, who heads climate affairs at the Breakthrough Institute, was more optimistic: Id say it takes us about halfway (say, 50 miles) to where we need to go from Glasgow.

Nate Hultman, director of the University of Maryland Center for Global Sustainability, was even more optimistic: This has ended up being an international critical moment that provided a strong boost. Say We were now, I say Id, about 70 miles towards Glasgow.

For his part, Kerry concluded the climate summit by saying that countries representing more than half of world economic output are committed to a path that would achieve Paris’ goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) that from pre-industrial times. Beyond this level, environmental problems worsen significantly, with potentially dangerous points, scientists say. The world is already warming 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

Hares calculations show that the world did not make as much progress as Kerry claims. For example, to be on the path to limiting heat to 1.5 degrees, the United States must reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 57% below 2005 levels by 2030, he said. Biden’s target announced this week was 50% to 52%. The goals of the European Trade Unions also approached, but did not reach there. The only major economy now on track by 1.5 degrees is the UK, Hare said.

But there is disagreement about this because of the different ways calculations can be done. The Rhodium Group, a research institute, said Bidens’ goal puts America in line with the 1.5-degree target.

Climate Action Tracker, a group of scientists including Hare which monitors nations’ promises of carbon offsets, calculated that targets announced since last September cut about 12% to 14% of the emissions gap. This emission gap is that large area between what nations promise to do and the pollution reduction needed by 2030 to limit future warming to the 1.5 degree target. The logs cut somewhere between 2.9 billion and 4.1 billion tons (between 2.6 billion and 3.7 billion metric tons) of carbon from the gap, the tracker calculated.

With new targets from the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan and Canada, the new emission gap is 22 billion to 26 billion tonnes (20 billion to 24 billion metric tons) of carbon pollution. Hare condemned Australia’s efforts as “truly shameful” and said Brazil made a weaker promise than in 2015, while Russia offered nothing substantial.

“Earth Day Summit significantly improved the chances of a successful global climate summit in November,” said Nigel Purvis, a climate negotiator in the Bill Clinton and George W. Bush administrations. With new action from rich nations and new aid for poor nations, the world should be able to make additional progress in 2021.

Poor nations that have not yet made big promises to reduce pollution, particularly India, are waiting to see if promises of financial aid become more concrete before committing to greater pollution cuts, Hare said. But they are hoping there because of Bidens’s promise to double the public climate finances available to developing countries by 2024 and Germany announcing an additional 4 billion euros a year, Hare said.

Also important was South Korea’s promise to stop financing power plants in other countries, Hare said. Activists hope China and Japan will follow suit, but they have not yet done so.

Alice Hill, a senior energy and environment contributor to the Council on Foreign Relations, said this week’s summit “did not just lead to a kind of big step towards what we need to fight climate change.

While UN Guterres noted the strengthened commitments, he said, There is still a long way to go.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Guterres’ special envoy for climate ambitions and solutions, told the Associated Press that there is no doubt we have moved forward. … But now comes the hard work that actually yields results.

Associated Press writers Christina Larson in Washington and Ellen Knickmeyer in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.