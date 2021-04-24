200 beds will be added within three days, another 800 at work

Amid growing demand for Covid-19 beds and fan support for critically ill patients, senior Gurugram officials decided to add another 1,000 beds to city hospitals, 200 of which, including 20 ventilation beds, will be placed inside three days, according to a release issued by the district administration following a review of the situation in the city on Saturday.

Officials familiar with the developments said 100 beds have been added to SGT Hospital, 50 to the Civil Hospital, 50 beds; 25 each at Pataudi and Sohna Civil Hospitals and 14 beds at ESI Hospital.

It was decided at the meeting today (Saturday) that hospital beds would be increased by 1,000, said Dr Virendra Yadav, chief medical officer.

He said 1000 beds could be placed in makeshift facilities in community centers, banquet halls and other such places.

On Saturday, senior officials from MCG, the district administration, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the health department held a virtual meeting chaired by TP Gupta, Haryana’s additional chief secretary of government and Covid-19 officer for Gurugram.

Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, Gurugram Municipal Corporation (MCG), said, In addition to work on adding 200 beds, we have added about 100 Covid-19 beds to SGT medicine recently. We will add 20 oxygen and five more fan beds in the city. Further, efforts are also being made to increase the number of oxygen beds in Gurugram through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in collaboration with various corporate companies. For this, seven community centers have been identified.

Last Monday, Gupta had said the government would add another 800 Covid-19 beds to the city.

Bed availability for Covid-19 patients has been extremely low over the past week. On Friday evening, there were no oxygen beds, ICUs or fans in Gurugram at any of its 41 Covid-19 hospitals, according to the Gurugram Covid Combat Companion (GC3), a real-time portal managed by the district administration.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Dr Yash Garg also suggested that by taking the ESI hospital in Manesar, including the adjacent community hall, about 150 extra beds could be added.

Garg also said the administration has discussed building hospitals for Covid-19 patients with several major Gurugram companies and NGOs.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, CEO, GMDA, who is also in charge of managing beds for Covid-19 patients at Gurugram, said better management and data analysis on available bed numbers and infrastructure is needed. existing will increase as required.

Oxygen supply

During the meeting, Gupta reiterated that there was no shortage of oxygen in Haryana and only needed to be managed on land. He said earlier, Gurugram was receiving 20 to 22 metric tons (MT) of liquid medical oxygen, which was sufficient and with an increase in demand, 31 MT of liquid oxygen were supplied on Friday.

The administration said that during Saturday’s review, there was talk of increasing the oxygen supply to 35 MT. In addition, 10 tonnes of liquid oxygen will be kept available to the district administration for emergency purposes.

Gupta said the district oxygen plan was prepared taking data on oxygen consumption and supply to hospitals in the district. Gurugram District will receive supplies from Bhiwadi to Rajasthan and Panipat.

He said there is no need to panic about oxygen supply, as companies have also been asked to help in the event of a crisis.

Reservation of beds

During the meeting, the administration informed Gupta that 60% of all hospital beds were reserved for Covid-19 patients, with a 75% reserve of ICU and ventilator beds, leading to an additional 1000 beds, after which Gupta referred all judges. executive and nodal deputy officers in each hospital Covid-19 to strictly enforce reserves.

Requests from patients

The district administration has received 525 applications on the covidggn.com portal since the option was introduced last week, of which 80 patients were deemed eligible for admission by a team of doctors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar said such patients were admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

He said those applying to the portal should be allowed to choose three hospitals and if beds are not available at any of them, patients would be informed of availability at other hospitals and given the opportunity to be admitted there.