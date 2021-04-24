China, Russia welcome international partners in lunar station cooperation





Image Source: PTI China and Russian airspace authorities have invited all interested countries, international organizations and partners to cooperate on a lunar station project. China and Russian airspace authorities have invited all interested countries, international organizations and partners to cooperate on a lunar station project. The announcement was made by the National Space Administration of China (CNSA) and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos at a conference for the International Moon Station in Nanjing, East China’s Jiangsu Province on Friday. CNSA Deputy Director Wu Yanhua said China and Russia will build the moon station with other international partners. The station will be another important contribution from China and Russia to promote the long-term and sustainable development of United Nations (UN) space activities, the Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday. CNSA and Roscosmos will promote extensive cooperation at the station for the development of human space science and technology and socio-economic progress, Wu added. In a joint statement issued at the conference, CNSA and Roscosmos said the lunar station will be open to all interested countries, international organizations and partners in terms of planning, design, research, development, implementation and operation in all phases and levels of the project. The conference was a side event of the 58th session of the Scientific and Technical Subcommittee of the UN Committee on Peaceful Space Uses. More than 100 representatives from nearly 30 countries and international organizations attended the conference. China and Russia sign a memorandum of understanding on joint construction of an international research station on the moon in March. The two sides will later issue a roadmap for the station project and clarify the admission procedures of other interested countries or international organizations. Read also: Under the surface of Mars there are ingredients for today’s microbial life







