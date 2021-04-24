Covaxin will cost Rs 600 for states, Rs 1200 for private hospitals, says Bharat Biotech | India News





HYDERABAD: Covid-19 indigenous vaccine Caucasus will cost Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, developer Bharat Biotechnology announced late Saturday evening.

However, he stated that he would continue to supply Covax for India vaccines at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed free of charge by the Government of India. He also said that over 50% of its Covaxin capacity is reserved for central government supplies.

The price of Covaxin in export markets has been fixed in the range of $ 15-20 per dose (Rs 1125-1500 per dose), he said.

This makes the desi vaccine more expensive for state governments and private hospitals than the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine Covishield that is valued by Serum Institute of India at Rs 400 per dose for central and state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

The Bharat Biotech price announcement came ahead of the opening of vaccination for all over the age of 18 from May 1 in private creation as part of central governments recently unveiled the liberalized and accelerated phase 3 vaccination plan.

Tweeting his pricing strategy late Saturday evening, Bharat Biotech said: Covaxin is an inactivated and highly purified vaccine, making production expensive due to very low process yields. All costs for product development, production facilities and clinical trials were decided mainly using internal funds and resources of Bharat Biotech.

Cost recovery is essential in the journey of innovation towards other vaccines such as intranasal Covid-19, Chikunguniya, Zika, Cholera and others. Our main mission for the last 25 years has been to provide affordable, yet world-class healthcare solutions for the globe, he said.

At the 6th All India Management Association Leadership Conclave earlier this week, Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Dr Krishna Ella had hinted so much when he said he would like to get the maximum award for Covax in the private market to cover all costs including $ 350 million spent on clinical trials in order to have money to work on vaccines for various infectious diseases. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

