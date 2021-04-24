International
Pakistan offers support to India in fight against Covid
ISLAMABAD:
As India reported the world’s highest daily number of coronavirus cases for the third day, passing 345,000 new cases, Pakistan on Saturday offered support to Covid-19 India in a gesture of solidarity.
India is in the clutches of a raging second wave of the pandemic, hitting a death rate of Covid-19 in just under four minutes in Delhi as the buttons of the capital’s underfunded health system.
The country’s coronavirus infections rose to 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third day in a row as overcrowded hospitals in the densely populated country sought oxygen supplies.
The Indian government has deployed military planes and trains to get oxygen from the far corners of the country to Delhi. Television showed an oxygen truck arriving at Delhi Batra Hospital after it released an SOS saying it had 90 minutes of oxygen for its 260 patients.
“Please help us get oxygen, there will be a tragedy here,” Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal shouted at a news conference on Friday.
“As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current Covid-19 wave, Pakistan has offered to provide facilitation support to India including fans, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and items related to them, “said a statement from the Foreign Office.
The statement said the respective Pakistani and Indian authorities could work out modalities for the rapid delivery of aid items. “They can also explore possible ways of further cooperation to mitigate the challenges posed by the pandemic.”
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also shared the message of ‘humanity first’ in his official Twitter feed.
As a gesture of solidarity with the people of India in the wake of the current wave of # COVID-19, Pakistan has formally offered assistance and assistance to him #India, including fans, Bi PAP, digital X-ray machines, PPE and other similar items. We believe in a policy of # HumanityFirst
– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) April 24, 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed solidarity with the people of India. The prime minister said the country’s prayers are with all those suffering from the deadly virus and for their early recovery in “our neighborhood and the world”.
I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery are addressed to all those suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and in the world. We must fight this global challenge that we face humanity together
– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021
He added that all countries must fight the global health crisis together as it faces humanity as a whole.
Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has also expressed concern about the Covid-19 situation across the border.
“In these difficult times our prayers are with the people of India, God be merciful and these difficult times can pass quickly,” the information minister wrote in his official Twitter account.
In these difficult times our prayers are with people #India God be good and these difficult times pass quickly. #koronavirus
– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 24, 2021
Pakistani citizens also rallied for their neighbors and called on Prime Minister Imran to ease the situation in India.
On Friday, Faisal Edhi, the son of renowned philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the foundation also offered assistance to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Health experts said India was complacent in the winter, when new cases were running at around 10,000 a day and appeared to be under control, removing restrictions allowing the resumption of large rallies.
Others said it could also be a more dangerous variant of the virus that pervades the world’s second most populous country, where people live nearby, often six in a room.
“While complacency in masking respect and physical distancing may have played a role, it seems increasingly likely that this second wave was fueled by a much more virulent strain,” wrote Vikram Patel, Professor of Global Health at the School. Harvard Medical, Indian Express.
WHO Emergency Director Mike Ryan said reducing broadcasting in India would be a “very difficult task” but the government was working to limit interference between people, which he said was essential.
