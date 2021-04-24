At least 10 killed in avalanche in Ukhands Chamoli district





An avalanche in the Sumna area of ​​Chamoli district in Uttarakhand killed at least 10 people and injured several on Friday evening, according to state government officials. The location of the avalanche near the Indo-China border is largely uninhabited, but Border Roads Organization staff working there have been affected. About 384 people were rescued from the scene. This part of Uttarakhand has recorded heavy snowfall for the last 4 to 5 days, according to the Meteorological Department of India (IMD). An active western disturbance was passing over the region and it brought both rainfall and heavy snowfall to the upper reaches of the western Himalayas including Uttarakhand. We do not track avalanches or landslides, so information on how the disaster happened is not with us, said M Mohapatra, general manager, IMD. Local officials could not confirm whether the disaster was caused by an avalanche or a glacier breach. Scientists can confirm this. From what we understand, this is a breach and sliding of glaciers, said Swati Bhadouriya, the district magistrate, Chamoli. The death toll could rise. There were about 450 workers working there, of whom 384 were rescued and 7 were airlifted and hospitalized. Rescue operations are underway but roads have been blocked from Malaria onwards due to heavy snowfall in recent days. Many rescue teams are unable to reach the location, said RS Negi, information officer, Chamoli. The avalanche occurred less than 100km from the village of Raini which was affected by a glacier fracture on 7 February. A glacier breakdown caused a deadly avalanche and flood in Uttarakhands Chamoli district on February 7, which killed at least 72 people and destroyed two hydroelectric projects. The Rishi Ganga Hydropower Project (13.2 MW) near the village of Raini was the first to be hit by debris after the rocks slipped. The unfinished Tapovan Vishnugad Hydropower Project (520 MW), 8km downstream of the Rishi Ganga Hydropower Project, was the second flood-hit hydropower plant where most of the deaths occurred. The International Center for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) based in Kathmandu has highlighted the link between the February 7 glacier disaster on the Uttarakhands Rishi Ganga River with infrastructure development, particularly the construction of hydropower projects in the higher reaches of the Himalayas. A senior official of the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) under the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said their team failed to reach the location due to a blocked road. The team will assess the exact causes of the disaster. Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation which extends over the north-eastern parts of Ladakh and its neighborhood has started to move to the north-east. Under its influence, isolated snowfall is likely on Saturday over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. A new weak western disturbance likely to hit the Western Himalayan region from 27 April causing isolated rain / snowstorms with storms and strong winds over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 27 to 30 April. A north-south trough (low pressure area) is passing from Marathwada to the coastal Tamil Nadu to the south inland to the northern Karnataka, Telangana and Rayalaseema. Under its influence, rain / storm activity scattered in fairly widespread is most likely over Kerala and Mahe and rain / storm activity scattered in the remaining parts of South Peninsular India over the next 4-5 days. Strong surface winds (speeds reaching 20-30 km / h) are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan in the north on 25 and 26 April.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos