All workers at Red Sea, South Sinai tourism facilities vaccinated by the end of the week: Egypt’s Minister of Health – Politics – Egypt

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Saturday that all workers in tourism facilities, institutions and related activities in the governorates of the Red Sea and South Sinai would be vaccinated by Thursday, April 29th.

Zayed made the announcement at a press conference at which she welcomed the Egyptian-Russian decision to resume direct flights between the two countries.

On Friday, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call to resume direct flights between Russia and Egypt’s Red Sea airports that have been suspended since October 2015.

At the press conference, Zayed said that “despite vaccination campaigns, the third wave is seeing a global increase of 10 percent and seven percent of infections and deaths, respectively, than previous waves.”

“This is also the case in Egypt in the absence of a stalemate and continued tourism movement,” Zayed said, revealing that the country has a steady but slight weekly increase in infection rate by 10 per cent more than last week. , and five percent increase over the previous one.

The ministry has designated 50 per cent of the country’s hospital beds for coronavirus patients and only 47 per cent of them are currently occupied, Zayed noted.

Egypt, which has yet to reach the peak of the third wave, has approached 900 day-to-day signs since the beginning of April and has so far reported 220,658 infections, including 166,024 recurrences and 12,959 deaths. The weak preventive measures that people are taking during Ramadan have been blamed for the increase in the number of infections in Egypt.

The current increase in the rate of infection, Zayed said, was expected in light of Muslim and Christian religious festivals nowadays when families traditionally gather and exchange visits.

As Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan, Christians will observe Holy Week beginning April 25 and Easter May 1.

Although the government is betting on public awareness and its mass vaccination campaign to curb the spread of the virus, Zayed said both factors suffer from shortages.

“Coffee shops, restaurants and shopping malls are crowded nowadays and there is a gentle observance of preventive measures. Last year, these centers were closed. “It is in your best interest to keep them open in the meantime, but stay ahead of precautions,” Zayed told business owners.

Unlike last year, when the first wave of the pandemic met with a curfew overnight, the third wave continues to see shops and malls open until 11:00 on weekdays and midnight on weekends, while cafes and restaurants are open from 5am to 1am throughout the week

Zayed noted that “many citizens and medical staff are reluctant to get the vaccine.”

“Among general medical staff members across the country, no more than 50 percent are registered and only 60 percent of them have been vaccinated,” Zayed said, urging medical staff members and citizens to register and get the vaccine.

According to the health ministry, as of April 18, a total of 660,000 Egyptians have been vaccinated and more than 1.5 million people have registered for vaccination since the ministry launched its website. http://www.egcovac.mohp.gov. eg / in March.

The country has used the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Indo-British vaccine AstraZeneca in its mass vaccination campaign. So far it has received over 1.5 million doses of both vaccines, out of the 100 million doses it has contracted to receive, Zayed said.

On Friday, Zayed announced that the first five million doses of the Sinovac vaccine would be produced domestically within two months under Egypt’s VACSERA agreement signed Wednesday with China’s biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, which allows the production of 40 million doses this year.

To achieve Egypt’s goal of self-sufficiency and later export to African countries, another deal was signed Thursday between pharmaceutical company Minapharm and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to produce over 40 million doses of the vaccine a year. of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus in Cairo.

The Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA) approved the Russian vaccine for emergency use in February, a month after approving the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines.