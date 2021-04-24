Unreliable information for the Delhi government. website adding to the concerns of families, patients

At 1pm on Saturday, the Delhi government website Coronabeds.jantasamvad.org showed that there were 1798 COVID-19 beds available in 46 hospitals throughout the Capital. However, when Hindu contacted these hospitals, only one said there were vacancies, and this also for pregnant women.

Contact numbers for hospitals, government and private, are available on the website. Reflecting the immense pressure on hospitals as new infections and deaths continue to rise in the city, many of the calls from this reporter went unanswered, or met with either a busy signal or a message out of order.

Hard to catch

Of the 46 hospitals, the phone numbers of 21 were busy, including that of Satyawati Hospital, AIIMS Trauma Center and Venkateshwar Hospital. Nine did not attend the call, including Lok Nayak Hospital, which on its website indicated it had 93 free beds, and Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute. Four were out of service, including that of Max East / West Block, Lady Hardinge Medical College and Guru Nanak Eye Center; and four were deactivated, including Tirath Ram Shah Charity Hospital, Sehgal Neo Hospital and Bensups Hospital.

Only St. John’s Hospital. Stephens confirmed that there were empty beds.

We have some free beds in the delivery room, but they are only for pregnant women, the operator said.

At Base Hospital in Delhi Canton, the operator said they have no free beds. When told that the website indicated that the hospital had four beds available, he said: We do not know why it is showing it.

Of the five contact numbers available on the BL Kapoor Hospital website, one was out of service and four others remained busy.

The operator at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where two beds were available according to the website, forwarded the call to the COVID-19 desk where no one picked up the phone.

At Max Smart Gujarmal Hospital, which had 57 free beds according to the website, the operator asked for patient details and said they would call again in case a bed was available.

At 5.46pm, the website being updated in real time showed that there were only 22 COVID-19 ICU beds available in Delhi, including one at AIIMS Trauma Center, 11 at Madhukar Rainbow Childrens Hospital and 10 at Metro Hospital.

Calls to hospitals were received with a busy signal.

Sharing his ordeal of trying to contact hospitals, 29-year-old Ankit Prakash, a resident of East Delhi, said he tried to call at least 10 hospitals to get his mother admitted on April 19 and could not agreed with none of them.

All these numbers are useless. I should have tried 10-12 hospitals from this website and other sources, and most of them were busy. One or two who took said they had no beds. What is the purpose of this website if the information is incorrect? Why deceive the public? he said, adding that he finally got his mother admitted to a hospital in Ghaziabad.

Anil Maini, 61, said he tried over 25 hospitals in an attempt to get his older brother admitted, but to no avail.

The information on the websites is eye cleansing. The only way to get into hospitals is through contacts, if there are none at all, Mr Maini said, adding that he finally managed to admit his brother to a hospital in Outer Delhi after much effort.

People also complained that they were not able to get any information on the COVID Care Centers in the city.

Arjun Matta, a resident of West Delhis Rajouri Garden, said his brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and they were looking for isolation facilities while living in a two-room house.

I tried to search for information on COVID Care Centers on the website, but there is no information available there. I had to call people looking for a mall nearby. When I found two or three, their numbers were either busy or off. What should someone do? he said.

His brother finally had to be isolated at home and is now healed.

According to the Delhi Government Health Bulletin, a total of 2,096 COVID-19 beds were available in hospitals, 5,006 in the COVID Care Centers and 65 in the COVID Health Center.

Repeated calls and text messages to some Delhi government officials seeking their response on the issue went unanswered.