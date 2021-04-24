Numerous Airlines, Places Stopping Flights to India





India is reporting an average of 314,000 cases per day of people testing positive for COVID-19, an increase that is causing multiple airlines and at least two countries and one territory to cancel flights to the country. The federal government of Canada will ban passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days amid rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in India and concerns about coronavirus mutations, according to and Canadian Broadcast Corp. advertisement Now in trend An increasing number of passengers from both countries have arrived in Canada with COVID-19, so all commercial and private passenger flights from those countries were suspended on 22 April. The UAE national airline, Emirates, suspended flights between Dubai and India for 10 days in effect on Sunday, April 25th. This is a critical blow to India, as Dubai is a key connecting city for the country. United Airlines also has temporarily suspended a day flight between Newark-Liberty International and Delhi. In an email statement to Indian financial site Money Control, a United spokesman said the airline hoped to resume service as soon as possible. While seeking clarity regarding travel requirements to India, we have temporarily suspended service, the airline confirmed in a statement. We are working to provide alternative opportunities for our customers and plan to resume our scheduled service as soon as possible. There were even reports, unconfirmed by United, that the flight between Newark and Delhi on Thursday, April 22, was canceled because the crew refused to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival in India. Reportedly, the pilot returned the plane without passengers and returned to New Jersey, forcing United to cancel the flight.







