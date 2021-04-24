Its time to move from Gallipoli

We have a lot to be proud of, but so much of that pride extends beyond what happened in Gallipoli. I think it’s time to move on from that story. Give the public a Captain Cook Good to see two of the Berejiklian governments top ministers, Rob Stokes and Dom Perrottet talking about the virtues of investing in a good architectural design at the CBD Sydney Summit this week. The pandemic has turned cities’ attention to public spaces, Stokes noted, and we need to capture it and use it to do great things while we have the opportunity now. The Perrottet Treasury agreed, floating an idea: We can either knock down the Cahill Highway, or at least turn it into the top line. This is the kind of bold decision-making that can cost money, but we have to overcome the fact that every time we invest in Sydney, it is seen as a futile project. It is not a great opportunity not only to recover but also to transform.

Agreed! But on this topic, the government is approaching, I am told, to announce their plans for Quay Circular, within saliva distance from the summit venue. There are two main proposals for designing the table. What do they consist of? We do not know. And there is a friction hole and friction friction. Previous Quay Circular planning iterations have given us the bloody Cahill Highway and toast? Why can’t we humans see what is being proposed this time? And why does he just fall within the aid of the Ministry of Transport, before presenting it to the cabinet? Will Stokes and Perrottet insist that their beautiful words above appear on the bricks and mortar that has been planned? But I repeat, why is there no public display of what is being proposed, so we can all have a look? I will be in my trailer. Plans are on the table for Quay Circular, but the public does not know the details. Credit:James Alcock Make your mark, Andrews Last month, you will recall, I wrote about Priya and Nadesalingam Murugappan, two Tamil refugees who came here separately from war-torn Sri Lanka nearly a decade ago, seeking asylum. Granted visas, they landed together in the close-knit community of Biloela in central Queensland, worked hard, paid their taxes and had two Australian-born daughters, Kopika and Tharunicaa, to be raided at 5am on the same day after the Australian Border Force visa accompanied by police and security guards expired. They are now, if you can believe it, the only ones arrested on Christmas Island. They stand there despite a joint push by community members in Biloela who want them to return, not to mention the complete folly of the situation. (Border Force? Police? Security Guards? Christmas Island? All for a refugee family with two daughters born in Australia?

This week, after much pushing, Senator Kristina Keneally managed to visit them. The whole family sleeps in one room. She reports that the family remains stoic and hopeful and, miraculously, that the Christmas Island community has reached out to them and thinks it is as ridiculous as everyone else who is there. Nevertheless, when the little girls leave for school every morning, they are accompanied by guards. (Did I mention this is crazy? And that the cost to the Australian taxpayer in order for the farm to stop and try to evict this family is $ 50 million.) The family is clearly close and loving, Senator Keneally tells me, but they are traumatized both by their past in Sri Lanka and by the current circumstances in immigration detention. The family has hope only because so many Australians from regional Queensland and across the country want them to return home to Biloela. They asked me to let everyone know how grateful they are for this support, how it keeps them afloat. Home Secretary Karen Andrews will make a decision at some point, and I hope to allow them to stay. But in the meantime, perhaps she can release the last two children in immigration detention and allow the family to live in the community on Christmas Island. And so we all say. We ask you, Minister Andrews, to give your footprints on the side of decency and common sense. Tharunicaa, left, with her sister Kopika in 2019. Credit:AAP

Another Digger down Back in 1968, Sid Jeffries and his brother Michael both grew up in an orphanage with their two volunteer sisters to join the army and soon found themselves in the Royal Australian Regiment of the 7th Battalion, serving in Vietnam . Michael was killed in action on his second tour, never to meet his son Sean, born before leaving with his 18-month-old bride. Sid returned to Australia, married his heart and had four children. Although he never stopped grieving for his brother and did his best to help the widow and his family, he jumped to life after that. To her the glasses were never either half full or half empty, it was always overfilled. And in his coffin last Friday in Albury, that glass had his dentures and some beer because he said he wanted to attend his funeral with a beer. Another Digger Down This Anzac Day. wave Anecdote of the Week Winston Churchills’s first impression of Free French leader Charles de Gaulle was not strong. He looks, wrote Churchill, like a lame woman who has just been surprised in her bathroom.

But he would warm up with him and, after the end of the war, when Churchill was in his second incarnation as British Prime Minister, he and his wife, Clementine, invited President de Gaulle, with his wife, Yvonne, to stay with them briefly at the residence of the British Prime Minister, Dame. When the topic turned to de Gaulle’s next retirement, Clementine asked Madame de Gaulle what she expected most in the quiet years ahead. A penis, the Frenchwoman answered without hesitation. An astonished silence followed, for three seconds, until Charles de Gaulle coughed and said: Indeed, my girlfriend, I think the English call it READINESS. Quotes of the Week

I think we need to be much less rigid in how we approach the use of vaccination, given that we know there is no problem with someone over 50 who has AstraZeneca and has a fairly substantial supply in Australia at the moment, we have to hit it really. These are conversations I look forward to and these are conversations we need to have … I think we can do better. Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian. The spirit of welcome that is here to all who work here has been incredible. NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Queenstown Airport to welcome Australians back to New Zealand. Suicide prevention is a top priority for the Federal Government. We have always acknowledged that the suicide rate of Australian Defense Force members and veterans is unacceptably high. Recognizing the sacrifices made by our members in the ministry and their former members and families on behalf of the nation, we owe it to her. Scott Morrison, finally agreeing to a Royal Commission on Veteran Suicide Rates. In my first speech as a senator, I called for a royal commission on veteran suicide. It’s the end of a long battle. To me, to Julie-Ann, to Karen, to Colleen, to Nikki, to many people to mention. Today the end of a battle and the beginning of a whole new war. Tweet by Senator Jacqui Lambie. Hey, fella, don’t talk too long, people want to go to the bathroom. Peter VLandys, imagining what Tommy Raudonikis would say to his praise.

We flew to Mars together and together we now have this moment of the Wright brothers. MiMi Aung, project manager for Ingenuity for her team after their small robotic helicopter made the story of space exploration on Monday when it rose from the surface of Mars and moved into the dark air of the red planet. It was the first car from Earth to fly like an airplane or a helicopter to another world. Can pain kill you? Teenager Alex Braes on his tablet device before dying from septic shock. He had been evacuated three times from the emergency department of Broken Hill Hospitals. Garbage TV is equal to the city of garbage. – Tess Hall, one of the many locals in Byron Bay protesting against the proposed TV series Byron Baes about Byron Byron’s supposed social influencers. Painfully won justice has arrived for the George Floyds family and the community here in Minneapolis, but today’s verdict goes far beyond this city and has important consequences for the country and even the world. Justice for black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for law enforcement responsibility and sends a clear message that we hope is clearly heard in every city and every state. – Ben Crump, the Floyd’s lawyer, after Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was filmed kneeling on the neck of Minneapolis black resident George Floyd on May 25 last year, was found guilty of two counts of murder and an indictment for manslaughter. I am feeling tears of joy, so exciting. – George Floyds brother Rodney after the decision.