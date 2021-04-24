West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: All that shines is not Sonar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised in his numerous election meetings to turn Bengal into Sonar Bangla. To understand what this might mean Telegraph searches for data in states where BJP is already in power, states that in Modi’s words have a “two-engine sarcasm”.

Since there can be no better proof of governance at this time than the Covid pandemic, this paper decided to look at the performance of the two BJP-ruled states in tackling the tide.

The first is Gujarat, which chose itself, not simply because Modi and his interior minister Amit Shah consider him a role model for the country. Gujarat was ruled for 13 years by Modi himself as prime minister. He holds a keen interest in the state and has shown it to his two best friends, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. BJP has been in power there for more than two decades.

The second is Uttar Pradesh, home of Prime Minister Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. Alsoshtë is also a state whose prime minister is the rising star in BJP and is seen by many as a natural descendant of Modi.

“The opinion in the country is that Modiji should remain Prime Minister for as long as he wants and that when he resigns, Yogiji should take over,” a BJP supporter from Varanasi told the newspaper.

Along with Mod and Shah, Adityanath has been a major campaign for BJP in the Bengal elections.

An important reason for the election of both states was that Congress has not been in power in the last two decades either, so there is no way it could have played a disruption in their development.

Also, there are no roadblocks blocked by farmers in Ahmedabad or Lucknow that BJP can blame for disrupting the life-saving oxygen supply to hospitals.

Bengali can decide which model he would prefer if BJP came to power here:

Gujarat models

Hospitals: The predominant image from the cities of Gujarat this month has been that of ambulances in line: outside hospitals and crematoria.

A long line of ambulances is parked outside Ahmedabad Civil Hospital every day, transporting patients awaiting admission. Those unlucky enough to get an ambulance arrive at any vehicle they can afford and wait at the hospital gates – in cars, autorickshaws and even temp. Families try to provide oxygen support while patients lie breathing for hours inside vehicles.

A connected and repetitive image is that of patients who are steadily leaving, oxygen masks still in place, to make room for those whose condition is worse. The state government told the Gujarat High Court this month that in seven districts, there were no hospital beds.

Two patients died in Banaskantha district this week when oxygen supplies ran out at a hospital. In Rajkot, an investigation was ordered after family members of two patients who had died said a lack of oxygen was the cause.

Crematoriums: The queue outside the crematoria is long, with many grieving families forced to wait from morning to evening to perform the final rites of their loved ones. The PTI quoted a grieving family member as saying they had to wait first for an ambulance to transport the body and then wait outside the crematorium for their turn. “On average everyone is waiting eight to nine hours,” said the family member.

Although Hindus do not normally perform burial rites after sunset, night celebrations are being reported in the cities of Gujarat. In mid-April night in Surah, 25 wooden piers were burned simultaneously. The metal structures of the kilns at some crematoria in Surat began to melt or break because they were used all day.

In Vadodara, the capacity of the crematorium has been increased with 35 new metal piers. In Sure, two destroyed crematoria have become functional.

Discrepancy count: The state government has been accused of concealing death figures. Media reports claiming that the current death toll in Gujarat is much higher than official figures have emerged along with what a public health expert in the state has described as “major and bizarre discrepancies” in the number of severely ill Covid-19 patients suggesting either fraud or inefficient data collection.

“The official state bulletin on Thursday, April 22, stated that there are 376 people in the fan – but the number of fans occupied in Ahmedabad alone was at least 403, according to the Ahmedabad Association of Hospitals and Nursing Homes,” the doctor told the newspaper. requested anonymity.

In one day the government claimed 55 coffin deaths, figures from crematoria and cemeteries collected by media organizations showed that 480 bodies had been destroyed under pandemic protocol.

A doctor in the state said any city where crematoria or burial sites are flooded with bodies is likely to experience much higher additional deaths.

“If we apply the raw death rate of about 7 per thousand per year to Ahmedabad’s eight million population, the city has approximately 153 deaths per day,” the doctor said. “How can 24 additional deaths from Covid-19 as reported yesterday cause a rush to crematoria or burial sites?”

Remdesivir: The drug, which is believed to shorten hospitalization time for many patients with Covid, is at the center of a controversy in Gujarat after state head of state BJP CR Patil announced he had 5,000 vials to be distributed free of charge in Surat.

Asked how such a large stock of medicines had fallen into the hands of the BJP chief, Prime Minister Vijay Rupani said: “I do not know. Ask Patil. ”

Not only is remdesivir retail all over the country, but there are restrictions on its retail.

A local daily, Divya Bhaskar, published Patil’s mobile number as a headline on the front page and wrote: “This number belongs to the ‘injection’ government”.

Court views: The Gujarat High Court has said the state government had failed to prepare for the second wave. “People now think they are in God’s mercy,” he added.

Giving weight to allegations of data fraud, the court has urged the government to be transparent about infection and death charges. “The state should not feel shy of publishing accurate data,” he said.

Models UP

Hospitals: The Adityanath government made a recommendation from the chief medical officer mandatory for securing a hospital bed. The result: precious time lost. One boy told Reuters how they had tried in vain to get a bed and how the call telling them one was available came a day after his 70-year-old father had died. TV channels showed footage of a man lying on the street in the path of the CMO car to get a referral. The system has now been removed after a riot, but the decision came too late for many families.

A journalist with Covid, Vinay Srivastava, 65, begged for help on Twitter to get a hospital bed, even tagging Prime Minister Adityanath. Srivastava posted that his oxygen level had plunged to 52 and he died without treatment on April 17, a day after he had started chirping.

Oxygen: Hospital after hospital in Lucknow has taken the extraordinary step of placing notices saying it is running out of oxygen and have not received supplies despite requests to the state government and the Center. The announcements further urge families to transfer their patients elsewhere because in the absence of oxygen, they will not survive.

Images of family members queuing to fill oxygen cylinders and hugging a narrow cylinder when they can find one are being widely distributed.

Crematoriums: Bodies lined up on the sidewalk outside a crematorium cast the lie about the state claim of zero death in Ghaziabad on April 15th. The bodies were also piled up on the steps of the Varanasi ghats and in the lanes leading them. A tin wall was installed to hide from view the large number of beverages burning in Lucknow’s most prominent crematorium.

The view of the court: “It is a shame that while the government knew about the magnitude of the second wave, it never planned things in advance,” the Allahabad Supreme Court said.

For those in Bengal who are not happy with any of these models and are looking for a third, there is Madhya Pradesh. BJP ruled the state for 15 years from 2003, lost power in 2018, but overthrew the congressional government and returned to power in March 2020 – a day later, a nationwide blockade was announced.

On April 16, 2021, the state capital Bhopal officially reported eight Covid deaths. On the same day, the number of people burned at Bhopal with the Covid protocol was 108.

“We believe there is large-scale under-reporting of deaths – the state on Thursday reported 75 Covid deaths over the past 24 hours, but I know that a single hospital in Bhopal had earlier this week 15 deaths a day. said Shankul Dwivedi, a medical practitioner in Bhopal and spokesman for the Federation of All India Medical Association, a network of resident doctors across the country.

The daily Dainik bhaskar has described state records of deaths as a lie. “These burning pies are telling the truth,” the newspaper’s Bhopal edition said, with an aerial view of the many funeral pies burning together.