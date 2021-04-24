Mumbai Virar hospital fire: 15 coyote patients die, hospital took 35 minutes to call fire brigade

It took officials at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar about 35 minutes to inform the fire department about the blaze that engulfed the ICU unit on its premises and ended up killing 15 people, all Covid-19 patients, during the early hours of Friday, police and fire officials said Saturday.

During the police inspection, CCTV footage taken from the hospital showed that it was empty at 2.37am due to an explosion at the ICU but the first call to the fire brigade was made only at 3.13am from a number registered under the official Chief Hospital Officer (CAO),

Shailesh Pathak.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that the hospital had received a full clarification from the municipal corporation following a fire safety check carried out earlier this year.

Officials said Vijay Vallabh Hospital had fire extinguishers but no sprinklers to deal with the fire which started in the air conditioning system in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Fire officials said the hospital approached them late and only after workers tried to extinguish the flames themselves using the fire extinguisher.

CAO Pathak told The Sunday Express that he alerted local police and the fire brigade as soon as he was informed of it.

When I arrived, the firefighter was already on site, he said.

While 13 patients died on the hospital premises, two others died at other hospitals where they were transferred.

Dr Surekha Walke, medical officer at the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC), said the hospital had conducted a fire control earlier this year and was given a clean slate. She said an investigation is underway to assess whether fire safety equipment was in place on the night of the disaster. The hospital asked us for permission to operate as a Covid facility and we approved it. We are not concerned with how much staff or resources they have to manage patients, she said.

Raising suspicions over the fire clearance, Manoj Barot, vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Vasai Virar district, said he had written to the commissioner to make the details of the check public. We are seeking a new building inspection. How did the hospital get the corporate cleanup? he asked.

Crime branch officials said they are trying to find out what the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was followed during the audit. We need to check whether the SOP followed in the audit of these hospitals is at the same level as the SOP followed throughout the state, an official said.

The Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police Crime Branch 2 unit investigating the incident questioned the fire chief at VVMC DM Palav on Saturday.

The Crime Branch is investigating allegations of murder against the owner and management of the hospital, registered Friday at the Arnala police station by the VVMC.

The Indian Express visited the hospital on Saturday and tried to talk to its managing director Dr Dilip Shah but he refused to meet. All the remaining patients appeared to have been displaced and the nursing staff had not been seen anywhere. Only security guards were seen sitting around the lobby.

A fire official said a team arrived at the hospital within five minutes of the call and ensured the fire did not spread.

A fire officer destroyed that despite officials risking their lives, the municipal corporation hired them on a contract basis and paid them a poor house wage of Rs 18,000.