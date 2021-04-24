The firefighting operation in the Morne Mountains will continue on the third day | Northern Ireland





An operation to put out one of the largest wildfires in recent years in Northern Ireland will continue into a third day. More than 100 firefighters have been battling the blaze in the Morne Mountains since Friday. Coast Guard helicopters from the Republic of Ireland and the UK allowed fire chiefs an aerial view of the blaze to assist information tactics as well as transport personnel to distant locations to handle the blaze. Aidan Jennings, assistant chief firefighter and rescue officer, said the view from above also allowed them to plan what resources they would place on Sunday. We are working closely with many partner agencies at the scene and this support has been invaluable. This is indeed a multi-agency effort to bring this fire under control, he said. We are making good progress however it has been a challenging and exhausting day for everyone involved. Jennings said with the warm weather expected to continue, the conditions are perfect to allow the fires to start and spread quickly. He has urged the public to stay away from the flame area and also be aware of the fire. He also assured that fire crews will be available to those who need them, despite the operation in Mournes. The fire in the Slieve Donard area started in the early hours of Friday morning. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service announced a major incident on Saturday. Dramatic images of the Down County hotspot sparked concern, with First Minister Arlene Foster posting on Twitter: This is devastating and tragic. The impact on wildlife and flora is unimaginable. Full support for those struggling with flames. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis described the scenes as deeply disturbing in one of the most beautiful places in the region. He paid tribute to firefighters at the scene. Environment Minister Edwin Poots said the terrible damage is being done in a widespread area, especially in the wild and biodiversity. He met with emergency responders at the major incident command center in Newcastle on Saturday. Poots congratulated everyone involved in trying to put out the fire. That should not happen, it is a time of year when there is a lot of dry grass and people need to be extremely careful not to accidentally light a fire like this, he said. And for those who do it on purpose you are doing massive damage to the environment, biodiversity and wildlife. He said the area could take years to recover. Jennings said this is definitely one of the most challenging firefighters ever to be taken.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos