UAE: Dh38m collected for 100 million car meals at art auction – News





This initiative by His Majesty Shiekh Mohammed is about humanity.



The International Charity Art Auction supporting the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign raised more than Dh37.54 million ($ 10.28 million) on Saturday during a live auction for people in Dubai. On display were part of the Kaaba (Kiswa) cover, embroidered in gold and silver, donated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, rare works of art world-famous artists figures including a collection of gold and silver medallions designed by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and paintings by British artist Sacha Jafri, who recently set a world record by painting the largest canvas in Dubai. A portion of Sacha Jafri’s Journey to Humanity painting sold for $ 4.2 million, the highest bid for any work of art at auction. The painting was signed by Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, at the event. Cover Kaaba, part of His Majesty Sheikh Mohammed’s personal collection, sold for $ 2.7 million. “This initiative by His Majesty Shiekh Mohammed is about humanity. Ending world hunger is something that can be achieved. It’s all about working with the right partners and getting food for the kids who need it most. We have technical knowledge, there is will, but the landscape is the biggest obstacle. “This campaign from His Highness aims to bridge that gap,” Sacha Jafri said at the auction. The charity art auction to raise funds for the 100 Million Meal campaign was organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The 100 Million Meal Campaign is the largest food mass in the region that aims to provide 100 million meals for individuals and families in need in 20 countries during the holy month of Ramadan. The event also featured rare works of art by world-renowned artists and figures, including a rare collection of gold and silver medallions designed by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso; The Swallow by the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, David Hockney ‘s paintings’ The Sailor’ and ‘In front of House Looking West’, alongside the paintings’ Untitled ‘and’ Personages, Oiseau ‘by Joan Miró; ‘Fleurs dans un vase’ (Flowers in a vase) by Henri Matisse, as well as the drawing ‘Study of faces: Madonna, child and profile of a man’ by Salvador Dali. The direct auction for persons was organized by Jonny Gould unveiling a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri. The International Charity Art Auction was attended by cream de la cream including Shiekha Latifa, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister for Artificial Intelligence, industry leaders from the UAE; Wimbledon legend Boris Becker, boxing legend Amir Khan, Marjorie Harvey, Steve Harvey’s wife, Pablo Picasso nephew Ralph Merkle, co-inventor of public key cryptography and much more. In addition to this event, there is also a silent auction taking place in Dubai from 19 to 30 April which has 53 items on display including shirts signed by international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka and the Spanish star of tennis Rafael Nadal. The online auction is open to the public to bid. The Dh100 million target was reached in just 10 days from the start, and events such as these are helping to raise as much funding as possible to end hunger – one of the goals of the United Nations. [email protected] Suneeti Ahuja Kohli Sunnah Ahuja-Kohli has been in Dubai long enough to call it her spiritual home. She loves to travel but plans to settle in Koi Samui, Thailand eventually to spend her sunny years by the sea. For now, she often writes about personal finances, retirement planning, business news and features, health and almost anything set by her editor. Her vacation can be followed on instagram (suneetiahujakohli), news and pictures on Twitter @suneetiahuja, and for the rest, she has a Facebook account.









