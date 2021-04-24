All beds are occupied, say private hospitals in Ernakulam





Several private hospitals in the district are reporting that the beds they have designated for COVID-19 patients are all occupied, including oxygen supply beds, ICUs, and ventilators. While Aster Medcity would not specify the number of beds designated for COVID-19 patients, a hospital spokesman said all beds designated for COVID treatment were complete, including ICU facilities. The hospital had set aside more than the required 20% of the total number of beds, the spokesman added. A Lakeshore Hospital spokesman also confirmed that all beds for COVID patients were occupied. About 23 COVID patients are admitted to the institution, with nine ICU beds all being occupied. The number of ICU beds increased from three to six over the past week as the number of seriously ill patients arriving at the hospital was increasing, the spokesman said. Dr. TV Ravi, medical director at Ernakulam Medical Center, president of the IMA Cochin chapter, said private hospitals lacked beds, especially ICU beds and ventilators. We are getting calls every other hour for ICU beds. Ventilators are all occupied. Even young people are going through respiratory distress and getting worse quickly, he said. Acute staff shortages, especially of nurses, was another issue in private hospitals, he added. Non-COVID patients are not many now. At EMC, all 30 separate rooms for COVID patients are full, except for five ICUs, he said. Of the 39 beds and 10 ICU beds assigned to COVID patients at Rajagiri Hospital, all are occupied, it is learned. A total of 160 ICU beds placed in private hospitals for COVID patients in the district were all occupied, said Dr. Junaid Rahman, medical director at Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission and a member of the district program management and support unit. About 250 oxygen supply beds were reserved for COVID patients in private hospitals, he added. A private hospital mentioned above said they were considering setting up a first-line treatment center to handle the patient load. Two COVID patients who arrived at a private hospital in the ambulance had to return, and there were requests for fan support for patients, even though all the fans were full. Another private hospital also had to evacuate some COVID patients who had sought care and had to be diverted to other facilities, spokesmen at those facilities said. About 225 people from active duty in the districts are admitted to the ICU, according to figures from the County Oversight Unit. Government facilities Released by the district administration, a total of 1,146 of 2,084 beds are available at government facilities. Most of these free beds (851) are in home care centers. A total of 90 of the 417 beds in second-line treatment centers are occupied. SLTCs are equipped with oxygen beds. At COVID treatment centers in nine government hospitals, 205 beds are available. The District Information Office said the number of vacant ICU beds in the district was a statistic that was not available. District Medical Officer NK Kuttappan said the number of free ICU beds in the district would only be available on Sunday evening after the day discharge was completed. He added that patients with COVID were being offered care in private hospitals and that they would comply with the guidelines issued to set aside 20% of their beds. A meeting with private hospital administrations will be held on Sunday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos