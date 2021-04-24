St. Vincent La Soufrire Volcano: Unknown parts of the island after the eruption





“It’s like a desert, it’s deserted, it’s apocalyptic. The whole country is covered in gray ash,” Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, told CNN about the communities affected by the blasts.

It has been 42 years since the eruption of La Soufrire volcano – French for sulfur outflow. The 4,094-meter Stratovolcano is now making up for lost time, dumping ash and debris miles into the air and neighboring islands.

For months, La Soufrire threatened to explode and scientists warned residents to prepare to flee at any moment. The government coordinated with cruise ship companies to begin transporting people from the “red zone” where the catastrophic devastation was expected to occur.

Then, at 8:51 a.m. on April 9, the National Emergency Management announced that La Soufrire had exploded.

Thanks to early evacuations, officials said, there were no reported deaths or injuries as a result of the blast. “But more than 7,000 people have taken refuge in government-run shelters and a larger number are staying with friends or family,” said Gonsalves, the left-leaning prime minister who quotes the island chain’s Bible quotation. Comrade Ralph “. “ With more than 10% of the island chain’s 110,000 residents at least temporarily homeless, the local government does not have the resources to address all needs, he said. “We are not able to make humanitarian efforts, we are not able to do recovery, we will not be able to do without substantial help from the region and the global community. We are really in the midnight hour of need,” Gonsalves said. As the volcano continues to spew ash and pyroclastic flow, a deadly mixture of overheated gases, rock and mud, the constant danger has complicated relief efforts. “It’s not like a storm where you hit and it’s over,” said Britnie Turner, CEO of Aerial Recovery Group, a U.S.-based disaster management company. The pandemic has also damaged efforts to help volcanoes affected by the volcano, she said. “Donations around the world have dropped dramatically since Covid started, but don’t stop donating,” Turner said. “Even though we are all experiencing pain. Even though the world is a bit different, we still need to help our neighbors.” In Miami, Michael Capponi, founder and CEO of the nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission, is filling containers with pre-packaged boxes of food, water, face masks and hand gel to send to the island. He called the disaster a “migration crisis” as residents fled the volcano south of the island, and said his local partners on land have not yet been able to assess the full extent of the damage. “You have a foot of ashes on everyone’s roofs,” Capponi said. “You have all the crops that have been completely destroyed, which will not grow for a long time. Then you have stones that burn and that literally enter people’s roofs.” Gonsalves said the government estimates the volcano has already caused more than $ 100 million in damage in the past two weeks, much more likely to come as scientists predict the volcanic activity could last for four months. The Atlantic hurricane season begins on June 1 and even if St. Vincent is spared a direct hit, heavy summer rainfall poses a new danger. “There’s a lot of material,” Gonsalves said. “The stone and the ash and they stand on the mud. The rains will lubricate and they will add weight and they will come down at a very fast pace.” Gonsalves said the catastrophe his country is facing could only be the beginning. He said he had written to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for help. “It will not be an easy war, but we are not a mourning people,” he said.

