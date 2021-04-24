Alum football for men appointed to the national futsal team





Since graduating from Trinity International University in 2017, alpine football for men Zach Reget has joined an impressive resume in the ranks of professional football. The former Trojan representative has seen action with two different teams in the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) with great success early in his career and will now have the opportunity to support that success by representing the Reds, Whites and Blues. as a member of the United States national futsal team. Reget was selected as one of 14 players, one of four from MASL, and one of three pivos (strikers) to represent the US in the official announcement of the list made on Friday by head coach Dusan Jackia. The USA team will compete in the CONCACAF 2021 Futsal Championship next month in Guatemala, where they will face El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba in group play, with the four semi-finalists of the event automatically qualifying for the FIFA 2021 Futsal World Cup in Lithuania. this September, an event that was postponed from 2020 due to COVID-19. The USA team will try to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2008. “I’m very excited to see Zach have the chance to represent the United States on such a big stage,” said TIU president’s women’s soccer coach Patrick Gilliam , who previously coached Reget on the men’s team. “Apart from being just a prestigious honor, I am very encouraged by the fact that his determined determination to continue growing and developing as a player continues to pay off with both professional and international opportunities. He is certainly a testament to the value of work and perseverance and I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds in the game “. Reget played four seasons for TIU from 2013 to 2016, scoring a total of 26 goals and 18 assists, achievements that rank fourth in all program history in both categories. Located in Kenosha, Wisconsin it was a two-time selection of the Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC) and three times honored by the North-Central region of the National College Athletics Association (NCCAA). Reget was named an All-American by the NCCAA during his junior year in 2015. After graduating from Trinity, Reget signed with St. MASL’s Louis Ambush in February 2018 and scored 22 goals with 11 assists to win the Rookie of the Year award in the league. Reget was traded to the Florida Tropics SC in October 2019, where he helped the Tropics win regular-season MASL titles. The US Regatta and Team will begin their march towards World Cup qualifiers on May 3 as they face El Salvador in a group game at the CONCACAF Championship. Fans can watch all the tournament matches on the TUDN platforms and in the official CONCACAF app. Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU men’s soccer news and schedule updates. Follow the Trojans online and on social media! Facebook – Trinity International Athletics Tweet – @TIUMensSoccer @TIUTrojans Instagram – TIU Athletics @tiumenssoccer Snapchat – @TIUtrojans YouTube – TIU Athletics Trinity International University is a comprehensive national university affiliated with the Free Evangelical Church of America and is located in Bannockburn, Illinois, 25 miles north of Chicago. TIU educates men and women to engage in God’s redemptive work in the world by cultivating academic excellence, Christian faithfulness, and lifelong learning.







