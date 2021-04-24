Clashes in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes





Israeli police and Palestinians clashed outside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City overnight on Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for calm. Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nighttime clashes poured into the Gaza Strip and occupied the West Bank. Some Palestinians threw stones and bottles as police on horseback dispersed the crowds, though the violence appeared less intense than the night before. The protests spread to several cities in the West Bank and along the Israel-Gaza border. The Israeli army said it dispersed hundreds of Palestinians, some throwing stones and burning tires. Clashes and violent incidents have occurred almost overnight in Jerusalem – a holy city for Muslims, Christians and Jews – since the start of Ramadan on April 13. Read more They concentrate on the Damascus Gate on the walls of the Old City – and have been lit up in recent days as thousands poured out of the historic gate as they left the nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque after Ramadan night prayers. Palestinians say police have tried to prevent them from holding their regular Ramadan evening meetings outside the gate, where metal barriers have been set up in its amphitheater-style square. Israelis are outraged by videos on social media showing Palestinians attacking religious Jews in the city. “Police are causing trouble. People want to sit here at the Damascus Gate in Ramadan,” said Fares, 22, a Palestinian from East Jerusalem outside the Damascus Gate. He did not want to give his full name. “Everywhere else it is closed because of the coronavirus, everyone is at home. The Damascus Gate is very important to the Palestinians, it is in the name and it is the way to our holy places.” Violence erupted in Gaza overnight between Friday and Saturday when Palestinian militants fired 36 rockets at Israel shortly after Gaza’s Islamic rulers and other armed groups issued a joint call for Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem. Israel responded with airstrikes. No casualties were reported on either side of the border. Read more Militant rocket fire resumed on Saturday after night fell. Netanyahu said he had instructed security forces to prepare for “any scenario” in Gaza. “We are preserving freedom of worship for all residents and all visitors to Jerusalem as we do every year,” he said in a statement Saturday evening. “I urge calm on all sides.” Jerusalem is at the heart of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel claims the entire city, including its eastern sector captured in a 1967 war, as its capital. The Palestinians seek to make East Jerusalem the capital of a future Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza. A few minutes walk from the Damascus Gate, about 150 Israeli peace activists held a rally. “We want to send a message to the (Israeli) government and our Palestinian neighbors that we will not remain silent in the face of violence and incitement and racism. We will defend the right of everyone to live in Jerusalem peacefully,” Shaqued said. Morag, head of the Peace Now group. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

