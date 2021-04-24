FAQ: New PR Streams for Core Workers, International Graduate Students in Canada

As part of an initiative to meet immigration objectives amid travel restrictions, Canada is launching six new part-time immigration programs for core workers and international graduate students working in Canada.

There has been a lot of interest in the new programs, as they are open to a wide range of candidates. Generally speaking, to apply you must work in a qualified profession in Canada or have recently completed an acceptable educational program, meet language requirements, among other criteria.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) will issue a guide to what information candidates will need to submit. What we know about the programs now, is based on public policies in IRCC Website, as well as summary notes from an April 21 meeting between the IRCC and three associations representing immigration attorneys and consultants.

Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions in new programs for core workers and international graduates. CIC News will update this story as more information becomes available.

How can I apply?

Applications will be made online.

The application process will be based on a one-on-one principle.

The first step is to check your right. There are different requirements for each of the programs for it essential workers, graduates, and Essential French-speaking workers, and graduates.

At the time of application, you will need to submit a complete application in its entirety, with all fees paid in order to be approved for permanent residence. This includes language proof documents. You will also need to work at the time of your application, and you may not be on leave for medicine, maternity or otherwise.

Do you live in Canada? Apply for PR under these news channels!

What documents will I need?

For these programs, the IRCC may only reject or approve applications. This is why you need to submit everything right away because the department may not be able to give you a second chance to submit a completed application. There may be situations when the IRCC will require additional documentation. There may also be an opportunity to submit documents that are more difficult to obtain at a later date, such as police certificates, as long as you can prove that you have made a reasonable effort to ‘ i get them.

The required documents for the new programs will be published in the application guide. The IRCC says to look at Application Guide to the Canadian Experience Class for hints.

There will be a “How to Apply Tool” which will help you decide which course to apply for. You will then be directed to create an account. You will see a checklist of documents. The first document required will be one IMM 0008, which is a general form of immigration application. You need Adobe Acrobat Reader to complete and certify the form. The IRCC says it is important that these forms be authenticated and submitted with 2D barcodes.

Subsequent documents will include proof of eligibility criteria, such as proof of studies in Canada, or a study permit for example. Language proof documents obtained within the last two years must be uploaded at the time of submission. You will also need to upload copies of your education credentials if you are applying for international degree courses.

There will be an acknowledgment and consent form, a privacy statement, then you will be placed on a page which confirms your submission.

You will be able to see what you have uploaded after submitting your application

How long is the processing time?

The IRCC is aiming to process these new currents in six months, but has not yet set a processing standard.

How will receipts be calculated if people are eligible for more than one broadcast?

You choose in advance which program you are applying for. Receipt caps will be calculated from the number of pressing the “Delivery” button. The IRCC is planning to have a counter on the home page to track the number of submissions.

Can I apply to multiple broadcasts?

Yes, but then you will have to pay the fees twice.

Do you live in Canada? Apply for PR under these news channels!

How much are the fees?

Tariffs have not yet been confirmed, but they could range between $ 1,050 and $ 1,325. All fees must be paid in advance.

Can I apply if I have not graduated?

Yes, current employment in any profession is acceptable and should not be full-time, as long as qualified work experience meets the requirement of 1,560 hours within three years prior to the application date.

Can I apply if I live in Quebec?

Part of the eligibility for the new routes is that applicants should aim to immigrate to any province other than Quebec. This is part of an effort to increase French immigration outside Quebec. Quebec also has a separate agreement with Canada, which prohibits the federal government from implementing new immigration programs in the province.

However, education and work experience in Quebec are still acceptable in terms of these new programs. Quebec-based applicants can still qualify, but may need to answer questions about how they will move, their settlement plan, what they have done to actively seek a job outside the province, or if they have a job offer elsewhere.

Applicants based in Quebec may be eligible for one of the provinces immigration flows.

Do I have to be employed in a qualified profession at the time of my application?

Jo. At the time of your application you can be employed in any profession. You simply need to have met the 1560-hour job requirement in a qualified profession within the last three years.

There are two streams of essential occupations acceptable. The healthcare occupations are listed in Stream A, and the other essential occupations are listed in Stream B. If you are applying as a healthcare worker, you may not use the Current B occupations towards your qualification, but if you are applying as another essential worker, you can count the Flow A work experience.

Are medical supplies required in advance with the application system?

The IRCC is currently trying to extend medical products as long as possible during COVID-19 for those in Canada.

For this group, they will divide people into two groups: people who have never done medicine and people who have done medicine. Those who have done medicine must provide evidence. It is not yet known how old the medicine may be. If you can use an Upfront Medical, you may want to do this however.

Do you live in Canada? Apply for PR under these news channels!

CIC News All rights reserved. Visit CanadaVisa.com to Discover Your Canadian Immigration Opportunities |