Covid 19 coronavirus: Australians use Tasman bubble to use New Zealand to travel to other countries
An Australian art teacher is said to have crossed a path in the bubble of the transtasman journey to return to a job in Moscow and his girlfriend.
Tim Byrnes flew to Auckland last week and caught a flight to Istanbul on Friday night to travel to Russia, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.
“I’m run away. I have to go back to my life,” said Byrnes, who said he had met several other people in Auckland who were watching his progress and hoping to do the same.
According to the Australian Financial Review, Australian and Kiwi border officials have confirmed that there is a species trail for Australians wishing to fly to New Zealand and book a flight to a third country.
Since March last year, Australian citizens and permanent residents have sought an exemption from traveling abroad as part of the country’s measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, on the grounds that they may import the virus when they return.
People traveling to countries that are not considered high-risk may request an exemption from travel travel out of compassion, to conduct urgent business, or if they are traveling for more than three months. Exceptions are hard to come by.
Under the Biosafety Act, failure to comply with an emergency designation could result in a fine of up to $ 66,000 or five years in prison or both.
Health Minister Greg Hunt told the Sun-Herald the exemption from the international travel ban “only applies when a person is leaving Australia to travel and stay in New Zealand, not where the traveler intends to travel to New Zealand for the purpose of traveling to a third country “.
“Travelers should be aware that international travel to any other country continues to pose a significant risk to public health.”
The official advice for New Zealanders, issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, is not to travel overseas at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health risks associated with it.
“Do not travel” counseling does not require New Zealand to receive an exemption, as does Australia, but sets out the risks of traveling overseas, including access to limited health care, difficulties in securing travel insurance and undertaking, and paying quarantine.
A New Zealand Customs spokeswoman told 9News that there was no “power” to stop Australians from traveling further.
“This is an internal matter for the Australian Government’s Immigration and Border Protection Department,” she said.
In another case reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Elaine, from the northern beaches of Sydney, who asked not to be named, said she was in “total despair” about being separated from her family in Britain and planned to leave through New Zealand if she could not get an exception.
Byrnes returned to Australia for a legal case in January last year and was visiting his parents in Tamworth when the borders were closed.
Australians who are usually residents abroad – based on their electronic travel records – do not seek an exemption from leaving, but Byrnes did not realize this was the case until he had been there six days above the deadline. He then applied for an exemption to leave, as he had a job in Moscow.
Byrnes said he had no plans to return to Australia until after the pandemic and was not worried about possible penalties from the Australian Government.
“Once the threat of biosafety goes away, I think it’s a chapter the government will probably want to forget,” he said.
