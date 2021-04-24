Vatican Radio celebrates Marconi’s 30th International Day





The Department of Communications marks Marconi’s 30th International Day with a celebration at the historic Vatican Radio broadcast station outside Rome.

By Vatican News staff writer Marconi International Day is celebrated every year on the Saturday closest to the birthday of radio inventor Guglielmo Marconi on April 25, 1874. The commemoration of those years fell the day before and saw dozens of radio stations exchanging messages, including Vatican Radio, which Marconi himself helped find. 30thth the recurrence of Marconi Day was celebrated at the Vatican Radio broadcasting center in Santa Maria di Galeria, outside Rome.













Celebrating Marconi International Day Days for those who love radio According to Dr. Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Department of Communication, was a day spent in a family home for those who love Radio and the man who invented it. He noted that the broadcasting station forms both the center and the periphery of Vatican Radio, as it is the place where radio waves carrying the Gospel and the words of the Popes are broadcast around the world. Marconis favorite radio 30thth Marcon’s day falls within 90th year of the anniversary of the founding of Vatican Radio. The great Italian inventive daughter, Princess Elettra Marconi, who was present at the celebration, recalled that the station was her fathers ’favorite, even though he had founded several others.













Dr. Paolo Ruffini and Princess Elettra Marconi Missionary scope Massimiliano Menichetti, who manages Vatican Radio Vatican News, said Radio brings hope to the Gospel and the words of the Popes to the world every day. He recalled the recent testimony given by Father Pierluigi Maccalli about the importance of shortwave radio, even in the age of digital technologies. The Italian missionary spent nearly 2 years in prison after being abducted in Niger. Following his release last year, Fr. Maccalli said he was able to listen to Vatican Radio. During his time as a hostage, Mr. Menichetti said, he was able to pray with Pope Francis and stay in communion with the Church, thanks to a small radio that his captors had allowed him to carry. Mrs. Lucio Ruiz, Secretary of the Department of Communication, also underlined the importance of the missionary work of Vatican Radio. He said the radio provides an effective instrument for carrying the Word of God to even the most extreme suburbs of the world.













Princess Marconi and Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo inaugurate Disaster Recovery Center Preserving history

During the Saturday event at Santa Maria di Galeria, a small technology center was inaugurated, which was dedicated to Guglielmo Marconi. The Disaster Repair Center will ensure the preservation of a digital copy of the information heritage of the Communication Department.

