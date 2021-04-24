Oxygen in short supply, demand for concentrators increases





With the demand for medical oxygen exceeding its supply due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, hospitals are turning their attention to the next best alternative: oxygen concentrators. Manufacturers of air-conditioning equipment in India say they have been flooded to order but have run out of raw material and have little capacity to increase production. The fact that the concentrator market is dominated by imports, with only about half a dozen companies producing them in India, does not help matters either. Across India, industry estimates show, 40,000 imported and manufactured oxygen concentrators were sold each year before the pandemic. However, now monthly demand has affected 30,000-40,000 units, said an official of Phillips, one of the largest importers of oxygen concentrators in India. India currently has 52 importers of oxygen concentrators, eight of which are multinational companies. BPL Medical Technologies, which sells about 8,000 concentrators each year through imports and domestic production, said their last stock of 2,000 units was exhausted on April 9th. We can start production only on May 15th. Half of my staff is Covid positive and can not work. We are also waiting for the supply of raw materials. Compressors for oxygen concentrators need to be imported, said Sunil Khurana, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of BPL. Khurana said that when the market for oxygen concentrators was small so far, not many manufacturers were dealing with this business. If possible, the government should make the rope at Bharat Electronic Limited, as it did last year for fans, to increase production. We can share technology, he said. Manufacturers said they are speeding up the delivery of raw material by choosing air transport instead of sea freight, which had lower transport tariffs. Dr Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator, Indian Medical Devices Industry Association (AIMED), said since the import duty is low, oxygen concentrators are mainly imported. With 0 to 7.5 per cent of import duties, it is not profitable or enforceable to do so in India. So most prefer to import, and that is counterproductive now, he said, adding that the current daily demand of concentrators in India is 1,000-2,000 units. An official from Phillips said the company is making demands at various levels to divert more concentrators towards India. Daniel Mazon, Vice President and Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent, said, “For current oxygen demand, we have significantly increased our global production of oxygen concentrators and are making it available in India as soon as possible, to help save more lives. Growing demand for concentrators has also boosted device prices by almost 100%. In some countries, concentrators are being sold for Rs 80,000-90,000, up from Rs 45,000-50,000 ordinary. Their monthly rent, too, has increased from 5,000 to Rs 10,000-20,000. Other major device manufacturers in India are SS Technomed and Oshocorp Global Pvt Ltd. However, officials from none of the companies could be reached for comment.

