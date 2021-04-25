Southeast Asian leaders call for immediate end to violence in MyanmarExBulletin





footprint Ed Wray / Getty Images

Ed Wray / Getty Images The leaders of nine Southeast Asian countries on Saturday called for an immediate end to the violence in Myanmar, where the military government has violently cracked down on mass protests over its February coup. At an emergency summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations held in Jakarta, the Indonesian president called the situation in Myanmar “unacceptable.” “Violence must stop and democracy, stability and peace in Myanmar must be restored,” said President Joko Widodo. Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have demonstrated in months since the Myanmar army took full control of the country from the democratically elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. In response, the military shut down the Internet, arrested thousands, and fired on protesters. At least 748 persons have been killed and 3,389 are being detained, according to the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners, a Burmese human rights group based in Thailand. The official statement issued Saturday by ASEAN executives makes five demands of the military junta, including an “immediate cessation” of violence and a peaceful resolution of the situation through “constructive dialogue”, mediated by a special envoy appointed by ASEAN. The leaders also demanded that Myanmar’s military government allow humanitarian aid to arrive. The army leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who was present, did not make a public statement. The summit was his first trip outside Myanmar since the coup. The general’s invitation was criticized by opponents of the coup, including the new National Unity Government in Myanmar, formed earlier this month by pro-democracy politicians who have appointed ousted democracy leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi , as their leaders. The Government of National Unity argued that the general’s invitation endangered the legitimacy of the military coup and had called on Interpol to arrest General Min Aung Hlaing upon his arrival in Jakarta. In a statement issued after the summit, the group’s spokesman, Dr. Sasa, praised the actions of ASEAN. “We welcome the encouraging news that ASEAN leaders have reached the consensus that military violence in Myanmar must be stopped and political prisoners released,” Tha Sasa. “… We look forward to action taken by ASEAN to follow its decisions and restore our democracy and freedom to our people and our region.” ASEAN has traditionally violated an easier approach to the internal affairs of its 10 member nations. In the days following the coup in February, the bloc issued a statement calling for a “return to normalcy” but stopped the clear sentence. But ahead of Saturday’s meeting, lawyers and pro-democracy organizations urged ASEAN to take a stronger stance. “This is not an internal matter for Myanmar but a major human rights and humanitarian crisis which is affecting the entire region and beyond.” said Amnesty International’s Emerlynne Gil ahead of Saturday’s summit. Myanmar ousted Myanmar’s ambassador to the United Nations, Kyaw Moe Tun, who drew international praise for denouncing the coup in a prominent speech to the UN General Assembly in February, urged ASEAN to give priority to civilians. “Whatever decision is taken by ASEAN leaders, they should consider saving the lives of innocent civilians in Myanmar and providing humanitarian assistance to people in need,” said Kyaw Moe Tun. in an interview with Al-Jazeera before Saturday meeting. In Myanmar, protests have largely calmed down in recent weeks due to the crackdown. According to the Associated Press, about 150 protesters gathered on Friday in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, but dispersed quickly when police arrived.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos