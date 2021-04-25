Churches Urge Faithful Priests to Obey Covid Restrictions – The New Indian Express





from Express News Service KOCHI: As Covid-19 cases in the state continue to rise, various Christian denominations have come up with statements about bringing rituals and ceremonies appropriate to Covid. Churches have urged priests and believers to comply with government guidelines and take maximum precautions when performing final rites for Covid patients. “All efforts made by the state government to counter Covid’s second strong wave are welcome. We offer our full support to the government. Church members must follow the government ‘s instructions with the utmost seriousness. “Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of the Council of Catholic Bishops of Kerala (KCBC), said in a press release issued on Saturday that the entire Catholic Church-run medical institution is providing support to the government in dealing with Covid crisis. “Covid tests and vaccines are also being developed in our hospitals,” he said. The Metropolitan Trustee of the Syrian Jacobite Church Joseph Mar Gregorious also issued a press release calling for strict adherence to instructions given by the government and health workers. “Priests, while performing Holy Mass, must be careful. Surely, baptisms and weddings can be delayed, “said Metropolitan Gregorious. The cardinal in the press release reminded the priests to maintain extra care while performing the rituals of confession and giving Holy Communion to the faithful. “It’s time for all of us to pray enthusiastically to fight this disaster. “KCBC has called for a day of prayer on May 7, which the Catholic Church and other Churches would observe together,” the cardinal said. Earlier, the Syrian Orthodox Church Malankara had also issued a statement urging priests and believers to attend. state government guidelines.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos