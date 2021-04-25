Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Saturday

The last:

A steady rise in COVID-19-related admissions to hospitals and intensive care units continues to weigh heavily on Canada’s health care system even as overall charges begin to plummet, the country’s top public health official said Saturday.

Dr. Theresa Tam described a more than 20 percent increase in both hospital admissions and ICU patients for a week, as well as a much more modest decline in the total number of infections over the same period.

But Tam noted that vaccination numbers are rising, adding the increasingly common provincial inoculation strategy of the most vulnerable populations is offering cause for hope.

“Although COVID-19 activity remains high, with a high percentage of cases involving more contagious disturbing variants, we are cautiously optimistic that our efforts and strengthened constraints are beginning to have an impact,” she said.

According to Tam figures, an average of 4,167 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Canadian hospitals every day during the week from April 16 to 22, marking a 22 percent increase over the previous week. That includes an average of 1,268 people seeking intensive care each day, which is 21 percent more than last week, she said.

In the same period, the average number of new daily cases fell by 2.6 percent.

Federal Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole joined the partially vaccinated ranks on Saturday after receiving his first dose of AstraZeneca-Oxford stroke.

He and his wife Rebecca O’Toole received their vaccines from a masked and protected health care worker while sitting in their car.

“I encourage all Canadians to get their vaccine when they become eligible. Vaccination helps protect everyone, puts our economy back on track and brings us back together,” O’Toole said in a statement. .

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was vaccinated on Friday, also with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 18:00 ET on Saturday, Canada had reported 1,172,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 86,374 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 23,927

IN British Columbia, the province has canceled a “pop up” vaccine clinic planned by an exclusive West Vancouver country club. The Hollyburn Country Club sent an email to members offering those born between 1956 and 1981 to be vaccinated with doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Alberta recorded on Saturday 1,592 new cases of COVID-19 and five other deaths while Saskatchewan raised 286 new cases and two additional deaths.

Manitoba registered 276 new and other cases.

On Friday, public health officials expanded the acceptance of vaccines to anyone over 18 in three endangered neighborhoods in Winnipeg.

Ontario reported 4,094 new cases and 24 additional deaths while the number of patients in the intensive care unit and in the ventilator reached high figures.

Meanwhile, Public Health Peel announced Saturday that it has partially closed two Amazon fulfillment centers to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

Quebec confirmed 1,106 new cases and 13 more deaths.

Prince Edward Island imposed new travel restrictions late Friday due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the Atlantic region. People traveling within the Atlantic region with the exception of the same day from isolation for 14 days are most affected.

The province on Saturday announced it is expanding the acceptance of vaccines for pregnant residents.

New Scotland recorded 52 new infections, the second highest number of new daily cases since the onset of the pandemic. Of Saturday’s cases, 44 of them are in the central health area, which was set new restrictions on Friday.

The recent increase in the province has pushed two hospitals in the Halifax area to temporarily reduce elective surgeries.

Newfoundland and Labradoradded three new cases while New Brunswick without eight new infections and an additional death.

IN Nunavut, two cases were identified in Rankin Inlet, related to the explosion in Iqaluit, according to the territory ‘s public health official. In a statement issued Saturday morning, public health said the two individuals landed in the community Friday night in North Canadian Flight 239.

IN Northwestern territories, three cases were confirmed in Yellowknife. Officials say the new cases are related to travel.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 145.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University case tracking tool. The number of global deaths reported was more than three million.

IN Asia, for the third day in a row, India set a global daily record with 346,786 coronavirus cases. Hospitals in New Delhi and some of the hardest hit states reported critical shortages of beds and oxygen supplies on Saturday.

IN Europe, Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on Germans to accept nationwide restrictions on the pandemic that went into effect at midnight, resulting in a curfew from 10pm to 5am, further restrictions on personal contacts and access to non-shops -essential in regions with high infection rates.

IN Americas, several U.S. states have resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine with one shot on Saturday after receiving the green light from federal health officials. The shooting was temporarily halted due to blood clotting concerns.

IN Africa, Egypt ‘s top health official says there has been a “slight but steady” increase in confirmed coronavirus cases across the country in recent weeks. Health Minister Hala Zayed says authorities have recorded a weekly increase of up to 10 per cent in some areas amid a third wave of the pandemic.