Maharashtra: Staff spent 15 minutes trying to fight fire at Virar Hospital | Mumbai News





Fifteen patients died in fire at Vijay Vallabh Hospital early Friday Mumbai: Nurses, ward boys and other staff at Virar Hospital, where 15 patients died after a fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU), had tried to fight the blaze using fire extinguishers for about 15 minutes, officials said of fire, adding that hospital staff had delayed the call of firefighters.

According to records, the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporate fire brigade received a call from Vijay Vallabh Hospital at 3.13am. The fire truck arrived at the hospital at 3.18am. The fire was extinguished at 3.45 in the morning. A fire officer said two nurses at the ICU had noticed sparks from the AC unit placed behind their desk. They alerted other colleagues at the hospital and used firefighters to check the sparks.

When things got out of hand, they called the fire department at which time they had lost about 15 minutes, fire officials said. By the time firefighters arrived on the scene, there were 13 bodies burned.

A firefighter said hospital staff, while using fire extinguishers, should have called the fire brigade at the same time after sparks were spotted at the ICU calling for a quick response. Hospital staff had undergone fire safety training.

The staff managed to rescue four patients who were close to the exit. Among these, two women were the first to be rescued. They did not hold the burn injuries but were breathing after the oxygen supply to the ICU was stopped due to a power outage. The condition of these women is now stable and their oxygen levels are being monitored.

Shivaji Wilkar (56), who had survived with burns, later died at a hospital in Vasai. Nirav Sampat (31) died while being transported to a hospital in Byculla for severe burns injuries.

Hospital administrators Dr Dilip Shah, Bastimal Shah and Shailesh Pathak, along with medical staff have been booked, said an Arnala Coast police station official. They are charged under section 304 (murder that does not constitute murder) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made, police said

The probe in the fire section was handed over to the Mira-Bhayander Vasai-Virar crime branch.

The hospital had renewed its fire license last month after a fire officer visited the hospital. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

