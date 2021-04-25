Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry to provide updates on Perth investigation





The cleaner that came out positive for Covid-19 worked on both Green and Red zone planes on the same day. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Ministry of Health will provide on Sunday afternoon an update of its offer to contact around 1000 passengers who flew to New Zealand on infected Covid-19 flights. A press release is expected around 1 p.m. There have been no new cases in the Covid-19 community for nearly two weeks, but the country was put on alert following news Friday that the Western Australian city of Perth and the Peel region were plunged into a three-day blockade after authorities discovered two infected people had been in their community for five days. New Zealand’s quarantine trip was immediately halted by the Ministry of Health saying it would monitor the situation along with its Australian counterparts. “About 1,000 passengers who have arrived in New Zealand by direct flights from Perth on April 19, 21 and 23 are being contacted and advice provided,” the ministry said on Friday. However, health teams considered the risk of infection low on Friday. The quarantine trip had continued successfully, so far, with the rest of Australia. Flights to Perth resumed yesterday as the return service, NZ176 was renumbered and will function as a freight service only. Flights NZ175 from Auckland to Perth and NZ176 from Perth to Auckland were delayed 24 hours tomorrow. Both will depart on Tuesday depending on the lifting of restrictions in Perth. People booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia this long weekend were asked to check what had to be done through their airline. “Passengers flying to New Zealand from other Australian countries will be required to complete pre-departure and arrival statements advising whether they have been to Perth or Peel since 17 April, and whether they have visited any of the countries current interest rate. “ “If people have been to a place of interest they should stay home, or in their accommodation and take a test.” The ministry also hoped that someone flying in the country through the trans-Tasman bubble was registered and using the NZ Covid Tracer App. As of Friday, there had been 2,793,846 registered users since its inception last year. Meanwhile, the Ministry also needs to confirm whether the number of close and intimate contacts plus the community issue – an airport employee – has increased. On Friday they climbed from 31 to 36 and all were self-isolating. At that stage, 21 out of 36 had returned negative tests and the Ministry was awaiting the results of the remainder.

