PCG retrieves bodies of 2 other CCTU Great Ocean LCT crew members, 7 still missing





CITY MANDAUE, Cebu – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) search and rescue team has found two more bodies of missing LCT Cebu Great Ocean crew members who crashed near Malimono in Surigao del Norte on Monday, April 19th. . But seven others remain missing. “Meanwhile, the Marine Environmental Protection Force PCG North Mindanao has overseen the siphoning operations conducted at LCT Cebu Great Ocean,” PCG said in a report. “PCG Surigao del Norte Station also issued a ‘Rescue Inspection Certificate Number 1’ to Raul Basmayor, a PCG-accredited rescuer, as a supporting document for their rescue operations involving LCT Cebu Great Ocean,” he added. In previous reports, the PCG said the LCT Cebu Great Ocean collided near the coastline of Barangay Cantapoy, Malimono town in Surigao del Norte around 3:38 pm Monday. The boat had 20 crew members and was loaded with nickel ore and carried approximately 2,000 gallons of oil. At least the crew members were reported to have died from the incident while seven others were rescued. Nine were reported missing. PCG said in a report that Clint Auxtero’s body was found near Barangay Oslao, San Francisco City in Surigao del Norte around 6:05 a.m. Friday, April 23rd. Another body, that of Limuel Dadivas, was found in the waters of Barangay Balite also in the city of San Francisco around 6:38 of the same day. Similar stories The bodies of 3 members of the unfortunate barge crew were left ashore in Surigao The unfortunate ship electrician is back home at the Consolacion The unlucky cargo ship Talisen team reunites with the family Read Next

