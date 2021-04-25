



Saturday, April 24, 2021 The virtual platform for ISHLT2021 is now available! Use the button below to login. Chrome, Firefox and Safari are recommended for this virtual experience.

Microsoft Edge or Internet Explorer may not work. Mobile application for ISHLT2021, sponsored by Medtronic, is now direct. Use the app to build your schedule, attend on-the-go science sessions, and get useful meeting memories. On behalf of the ISHLT Board of Directors and the Scientific Program Committee, we welcome you to the 41st Annual ASHLT Scientific Meeting & Sessions. The virtual meeting brings together more than 2,500 medical professionals in transplantation and advanced heart and lung disease from around the world. We are happy to welcome you to this interdisciplinary experience, all over the world. Every day, these emails will give you a brief overview of what is happening at ISHLT2021, including upcoming science program features, networking events to help you connect, and previous day highlights. We encourage you to make the most of the platform features for an interactive experience: use the chat function to contact your colleagues, engage in questions and answers during sessions, access our presenter office hours of Postmen and to Visit Industry Partners in Showcase Industry While our Annual Scientific Meeting has been part of the ISHLT structure for decades, the unique virtual format for 2021 shows how adaptable and innovative our community really is. See you on the platform! Joseph G. Rogers, MD

President, International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation Peter Hopkins, FRACP

Chair of the Program, Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions of ISHLT 2021 When you enter the platform, click All Sessions below Program in navigation and click “Sat, April 24” to view live sessions for today. Remember that all sessions on the platform will be displayed in your local time zone. Here are some of the highlights coming today. 3:00 – 4:00 pm EDT: WORKER 02: When it persists difficult: Particular considerations of lung transplantation in connective tissue disease (Lung) This session will address unique considerations in patients with connective tissue disease, including unique evaluations and evaluations of selection criteria, GI issues, and non-GI complications after transplantation.

(Lung) 4:00 – 6:00 pm EDT: PLENARY 1: Opening of the Plenary Session (EVERYTHING)

This session contains a key address from Richard Harris, MD , where he discusses the Tham Luang Cave Rescue. Engagement to Dr. Harris is only for one day – NOT involved in on-demand viewing. The plenary also includes an abstract presented, presentations by the Program Chair and President of ISHLT, and the presentation of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards, including a commendation of the winner Michael Hess, MD , nga Jack Copeland, MD , and a lecture receiver from James Kirklin, MD .

(EVERYTHING) This session contains a key address from , where he discusses the Tham Luang Cave Rescue. Engagement to Dr. Harris is only for one day – NOT involved in on-demand viewing. The plenary also includes an abstract presented, presentations by the Program Chair and President of ISHLT, and the presentation of the 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards, including a commendation of the winner , nga , and a lecture receiver from . 6:15 – 7:45 pm EDT: SYMPOSIUM 04: Joint Symposium ISHLT / AST – Challenges in heart / kidney transplantation (HEART)

This symposium was created in collaboration with American Transplant Society (AST), and will provide an overview of the pathophysiological basis of cardiorenal syndrome and treatment strategies, and indicators of irreversible kidney disease leading to dual organ transplantation. Lounge Salons at sea. Click Join Lounge to enter an open lounge, or click on star on the board slab you want to attend later to add it to your itinerary. Let’s find time to connect! Networking salons at ISHLT2021 come first, serviced spaces held on time planned and organized around professional specialties, special issues or industry topics. To access them, clickat sea. Click Join Lounge to enter an open lounge, or click onon the board slab you want to attend later to add it to your itinerary. Below is a list of today’s Network Salons. 8:00 – 9:00 am EDT – Community Professional Network Salon : Pulmonology (Salon 1)

Discussion of mediated rejection of antibodies Technical Support Direct conversation at the bottom of the navigation menu. This live chat widget will connect you to someone on the X-CD who can help you with technical issues with the platform. Problems within the platform? Clickat the bottom of the navigation menu. This live chat widget will connect you to someone on the X-CD who can help you with technical issues with the platform. Unable to log in to the platform? Scroll to the top of the email and click the LOG IN TOW button. Direct Conversation Assistance ISHLT at the bottom of the navigation menu. This live chat widget will connect you to an ISHLT staff member for assistance. If you are unable to contact us via chat, contact ISHLT at [email protected] or call us at + 1-972-490-9495. Need to talk to someone at ISHLT? On the platform, clickat the bottom of the navigation menu. This live chat widget will connect you to an ISHLT staff member for assistance. If you are unable to contact us via chat, contact ISHLT ator call us at + 1-972-490-9495. Thank you to our ISHLT2021 supporters.







