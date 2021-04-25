Fighting the second wave COVID-19

Good morning!

India finds itself in the middle of the second deadly wave of COVID-19, recording over 3 loop new infections daily. This has put the entire health care system under tremendous stress, leading to an acute lack of oxygen.

To help India fight the pandemic, the Democracy People Foundation has launched an initiative called ‘Oxygen Mission’ to help hospitals across the country have instant access to oxygen concentrators.

Led by a group of founders, the initiative aims to raise $ 5 billion to provide oxygen concentrators for 14 hospitals, as well as the state governments of Maharashtra and Delhi.

“We are looking to give these only to hospitals, NGOs and nursing homes who will give them to more people,” says Rahul Aggarwal, Designhill Co-Founder, in an interview with Shradha Sharma, CEO and Founder , YourStory.

Earlier this week, Tata Group announced it was importing cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen to alleviate shortages in India amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian conglomerate shared that the containers will be imported through specially charter flights.

Tata Steel also announced that it will supply 200-300 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen to various state governments and hospitals.

In a similar effort, Mukesh Ambani Reliance Industries has uprooted production at its Jamnagar oil refineries to produce over 700 tonnes a day of medical grade oxygen, which is supplied free of charge to states badly affected by COVID-19.

interviews

Medium-sized enterprises in large ones have IT landscapes which mainly have desktop-based software, with the penetration of SaaS cloud software being only 35 percent. In an interview with TheStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Theka Founder Manav Garg points out how the Bengaluru startup has focused on critical areas of the enterprise mission.

Editors’ Choice: Rossari Biotech Ltd

Sunil Srinivasan Chari and Edward Walter Menezes were looking to start a business, supplying special Indian chemicals that met the needs of local industries. That led them to launch Rossari in 2003, producing textile chemicals. The company has since diversified into home chemicals, personal care, animal health and nutrition segments. Read more.

Rossari Biotech co-founders Edward Walter Menezes (left) and Sunil Srinivasan Chari (right)

Startup Spotlight

Helping small retail stores compete with e-commerce giants

While working at Flipkart, Khushnud Khan realized how essential physical stores are when it comes to high inclusion purchases. In 2018, he joined Rishi Raj Rathore to set up Arzooo. The startup aims to empower offline online stores by offering them a wider selection of consumer products as compared to online platforms, giving them access to better prices. Read more.

Co-founders of Arzooo

News and updates

The CBIC of the Ministry of Finance has directed its field officers to clear all import shipments, including life-saving drugs and oxygen equipment, used in COVID-19 treatment with the highest priority amid an increase in infections throughout country.

Prominent U.S. Chambers of Commerce, lawmakers and Indian-Americans are reportedly putting pressure on the Biden administration to send AstraZeneca and other COVID-19 vaccines along with some medical rescue equipment to India.

Before you go, stay inspired with

Gita gopinath “align =” center “> Gita gopinath

For now, the emphasis should be on escaping the health crisis by prioritizing health care spending, vaccines, treatments and healthcare infrastructure.

Gita Gopinath, Chief Economist, IMF

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!