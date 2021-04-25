Pope, UN seek global multilateral solutions for peace, prosperity

Connect with us

On the occasion of the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Pope Francis and the United Nations chief are emphasizing the importance of multilateral diplomacy for peace, prosperity and the common good for all, saying the pandemic has shown us how interconnected the global community is today.

By Robin Gomes

Pope Francis wrote on Twitter on Saturday to underline once again the importance of diplomacy and multilateral cooperation for solving world problems.

How to prevent conflicts? No people, no social group can achieve only peace, prosperity, security and happiness. “None,” said Pope Francis. “The lesson learned from the recent pandemic is the awareness that we are a global community, all in the same boat,” he said in a Twitter post @Pontifex.

Global multilateral solutions

In a special message of honor on April 24, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on everyone to renew our commitment to the multilateral global solutions they offer to the people and the planet.

Like Pope Francis, he also noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has been a tragic reminder of how deeply connected we are, saying there is a clear and urgent need for concrete multilateral solutions.

This, he said, must go beyond the pandemic and must be based on joint action across borders, for the good of all humanity starting with the fair distribution of vaccines as a global public good.

Guterres also called for multilateral action and solutions in other areas of transnational threats, such as the climate crisis, pollution, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and the development of new technologies in the absence of agreed principles and norms.

We need a more networked multilateralism, with stronger coordination between regional and international organizations, international financial institutions and public-private alliances, Guterres said. We need inclusive multilateralism, which relies on civil society, business, local and regional authorities and others, and divides power more widely and fairly.

Pope Francis and multilateral diplomacy

Pope Francis and the Holy See have stressed the importance of multilateralism on several occasions.

The Holy Father devoted a great deal of discourse to multilateral diplomacy when addressing the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See on January 7, 2019.

A prerequisite for the success of multilateral diplomacy is the goodwill and trust of the parties, their willingness to deal with each other with honesty and integrity, and their openness to accept the inevitable compromises that come from disagreements. , said the Pope in his state- the speech of the world. He warned that whenever one of these elements is missing, the result is a search for one-sided solutions and, ultimately, the dominance of the strong over the weak. That is why, he said, the League of Nations failed and now the same attitudes currently threaten the stability of major international organizations.

Next year, he told diplomats there was a clear need to move back to a comprehensive reform of the multilateral system, starting with the UN system, which would make it more effective. Diplomacy, he said, is called to harmonize the distinctive features of different peoples and states in order to build a world of justice and peace.

Again at this annual meeting with the diplomatic corps on February 8, he reiterated his call for multilateralism. The democratic process, he said, requires pursuing the path of inclusive, peaceful, constructive and respectful dialogue between all components of civil society in every city and nation.

He complained that the crisis of politics and democratic values ​​is also being reflected at the international level, which is negatively affecting the entire multilateral system and compromising the effectiveness of organizations dedicated to peace and development.

In a video message to the UN General Assembly on September 25, 2020, Pope Francis reiterated the importance of multilateralism in promoting international relations and peace policies.

Multilateral decision making

According to the UN Charter, one of the founding goals and principles of the United Nations is the peaceful settlement of disputes and the prevention of the plague of war.

The International Day for Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace reaffirms this and recognizes the use of multilateral decision-making and diplomacy to achieve peaceful resolution of conflicts between nations.

The Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace was established on December 12, 2018 and was observed for the first time on April 24, 2019.

Multilateralism, in the form of membership in international institutions, serves to unite powerful nations and discourage unilateralism, while giving small powers a voice and influence that they could not otherwise exercise.

