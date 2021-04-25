UAE arts charity auction raises 36.6 million donations to support Ramadan car for 100 Million Meals



Dh36.67 million gathered on Saturday evening Durina a charity auction in Dubai for works of art by artists and celebrities, and from the personal collections of world leaders, for the UAE campaign 100 Million Ramadan Meals.

The live event on Saturday evening featured a portion of Kiswa, the covering of the Kaaba structure in the great Mecca mosque, from the personal collection of His Majesty Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler. of Dubai. The Kiswa piece sold for $ 2.7 million.

Other items included works by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, artists Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse and Joan Miro, and British artist Sacha Jafri, who recently created the world’s largest canvas painting in Dubai . A portion of the Jafris Road to Humanity Journey painting sold for $ 4.2 million, the highest amount at auction.

The art charity auction was organized by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in collaboration with Maupy Auction.

All items sold

The charity auction recorded a sale of all valuables, raising AED 36,673,000, which will help provide 36,673,000 meals to beneficiaries in 30 countries during Ramadan.

The exclusive auction featured some rare works made available overnight, by many of the art world’s greatest masters including Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Henri Matisse, Joan Miro, Henry Moore and David Hockney.

Two rare drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela were also on offer.

The art charity auction was an innovative addition to the existing donation channels that MBRGI had created for the 100 Million Meal campaign and expanded the donor group to include art collectors and enthusiasts.

Attendees and participants

The auction took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira in Dubai and was attended by Shaikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture); Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Distance Work Applications; Florian Picasso, great grandson of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso; Sima Ved, Founder and Chairman of the Clothing Group; Vikram Shroff, Director of the UPL Group; Mona Kattan, Co-Founder of Huda Beauty & Kayali Fragrances; German tennis player Boris Becker; and Marjorie Harvey, the wife of American television director Steve Harvey, in addition to several philanthropists, artists, high-profile personalities and businessmen to support the 100 million meal aid effort.

Host for the evening

The auction was hosted by Jonny Gould, former Sky News dawn presenter and sports news presenter on Radio Smooth and BBC Radio 2. Gold is known for its comic approach to removing events, particularly charity auctions, and collecting of large sums in donations,

Radio and TV presenter Tom Urquhart was a guest speaker for the night.

Sacha jafri

The auction hosted British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri, the painter of the Journey to Humanity who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest art canvas.

The auction included a unique collaborative work, which was painted directly during the winning World Artist of the Year auction at the 2020 auction Sacha Jafri. Commissioned by the 100 Million Meal campaign, the joint artwork served as an additional layer on top of one of Jafris’s iconic Canvas-Panels that was created at the top of his record breaking the Journey of Humanity. The painting, titled The Road to the Journey of Humanity, uniquely depicts the signature of Shaikha Latifa and the handprint and signature of Florian Picasso, the great grandson of Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

A new hope a prayer of children

The Jafris piece containing the handwriting and signatures of many celebrities supporting the 100 Million Meal campaign, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Eva Longoria, Steve Harvey, Maria Bravo and Roger Federer, Boris Becker, Amir Khan and Marjorie Harvey were also auctioned during this events.

Nelson Mandela

The black and white swallow by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, who came directly from his family, along with the original Swallow line drawing, were both auctioned off during the event.

Henri Matisse

French artist Henri Matisses one of a kind Fleurs dans un vazo was also painted at auction during the event.

Pablos Designs

Among the items on offer were the Pablo Picassos gold medallions, commissioned by renowned jeweler Francois Hugo to create a series of gold and silver plates, plates and medallions made after the original design sketches were made by Picasso himself.

The seven medallions raised to be auctioned are: Faune Cavalier, a 23 carat 5 cm gold medallion, Visage de Faune, another 23 carat 5 cm gold medallion, Profile de Jacqueline, a 23 carat 5.5 cm gold medallion, Horloge la Ligne, another 23 carat gold medallion 5.5 cm, Jacqueline Au Chevalet, a 23 carat gold medallion 5 cm, Tete Au Masque, a 23 carat gold medallion 5 cm, and Vaullaris, a 5 cm 23 carat gold medal.

Salvador Dali

Original pencil on irregular paper Gris, Etude de visages: Madonna, enfant et room profile (Study of faces: Madonna, Child and Profile of a Man).

David Hockney

Two of the Hockneys parts were auctioned off. In front of House Looking West, signed and stamped by pencil artist, while his second part Matelot Kevin Druez 2, which depicts a sailor smoking a cigarette while provocatively staring at the observer.

Joan Mir

Two pieces for Spanish painter Joan Mir collectively generated Dh771,000. Saw The first title was handed over to Dh220,000 Umar Kamani, co-founder of Pretty Little Thing, while the second Artwork Characters, Oiseau painted on plywood.

Henry Moore

The last item on the list of offerings was the bronze sculpture of Henry Moores with a dark brown and green, titled Mother Carrying Child.

The goal achieved

The auction raised additional funding for the 100 Million Meal campaign, which reached its target on Thursday by raising Dh100 million in just 10 days from its launch, thanks to donations from 185,000 companies and individuals inside and outside the UAE.

Ongoing donations

The 100 Million Meal Campaign remains open for donation through four simple channels. First, on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending Meal by SMS to the specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; fourth, by contacting the Campaign Call Center on the toll-free number 8004999.

Food delivered