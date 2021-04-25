A Good Shepherd Gives His Life for Sheep | National Catholic Register

The Gospel of the Fourth Sunday of Easter (John 10: 11-18) always focuses on the Good Shepherd. The reading is actually found in Johns Gospel, located between the two miracles we read about during Lent: the healing of the man born blind (March 14) and the resurrection of Lazarus (March 21). Shortly before the latter and immediately after Jesus calls himself the Good Shepherd, he is the victim of a lynching mob trying to catch him (John 11: 22-42).

If all this contradicts our image of a good shepherd, our image needs adjustment. Good shepherds simply do not walk with the naked eye, saying nice things and embracing lambs. As Jesus tells us in the Gospel, the good shepherd lays down his life for his sheep. Whether it is the native lack of intelligence of the sheep that loses them or their various predators (wolves, birds of prey, other wildlife) hiding for them, the sheep need aggressive protection. They pay their shepherd, in turn, with loyalty and obedience.

The good shepherd is the one who owns and gathers the sheep. Notice both verbs. The good shepherd has personally invested in his sheep because they are his sheep. The relationship is not just the result of a job; it is deeper than that. The good shepherd also gathers the sheep. He is responsible for establishing order between the sheep and the sheepfolds. it leads those; he not only accompany those in whatever path they feel inspired to follow. Not only does he guide them, but he also leads them to pasture, that is, to good food, which is why St. Peter is commanded three times by Jesus to feed and graze my sheep (John 21: 15-19).

Jesus knows that he is the model of the Good Shepherd. He knows that the shepherd is part of his Davidic line: David was literally called from the fields by Samuel to anoint Israel the great king (1 Samuel 16:11), a fact the Lord often reminded David of when he forgot who was actually in charge (Psalm 78:70; 2 Samuel 7: 8). Long before Jesus spoke of what a bad shepherd does, Ezekiel did (34: 1-10). The great prophet described the shepherds who slip the sheep, fail to feed them, care for them, or control them, allowing them to roam the mills in all the mountains, in all the hills. Such shepherds God intends to remove from work (34:10) when He returns mine fold (note the personal element, as shown above).

Ezekiel (34: 11-30) also prophesies of the coming good shepherd. He will care for, feed, and heal the sheep. He also intends to judge the sheep, distinguishing between sheep and goats and between fat sheep and weak sheep, i.e., those who abuse others and those who are abused. That shepherd will be David, but since Ezekiel is writing at least 400 years after David, he is referring to the Davidic line. This figure is messianic: He will eliminate wildlife from the earth thus [the sheep] can live safely in the desert and sleep in the woods (v. 25). (Remember these years Mark the Gospel of the Temptations of Jesus, which alluded specifically to being in the wilderness with wildlife? Mark 1:13). He will break the yoke of their yoke (cf. Isaiah 9: 4). Our Lord offers a yoke that is light (Matthew 11:30). They will learn that I, the Lord their Lord, am with them (v. 30). As for you, my sheep, the flock grazing, you are mankind and I am your God (v. 31), already foretold in Psalm 23.

Not only is Jesus the Good Shepherd, but he is the sheep. He is the Lamb of God, who takes away the sins of the world, as John the Baptist confessed (John 1:29). He is slaughtered like the Passover Lamb (Exodus 12: 1-13) whose blood sanctifies the homes of all believers (Easter Vigil), led to the slaughter of the cross (Isaiah 53: 7) at the same hour as the sacrificial lambs killed in the temple (John 19:14, therefore John specifies the hour when Pilate pronounces the sentence on Jesus).

One may be surprised to learn that one of the first images of Jesus in Christian art, dating back to ancient Rome, is that of the Good Shepherd. Images of the Good Shepherd can already be found in the catacombs, as this Shepherd holding a Lamb from the Catacombs of Domitilla suggests.

Scholars date this statue to about 300-350 AD. This is a critical period of time because Constantine legalized Christianity in 313. However, before this historic event, Christians had to fight for a decade with one of the most powerful persecutions against them, the Diocletians, who called for a resurrection of traditional Roman religion and cults.

Among those cults was kriophoros the cult, the cult of the ram bearer, associated with the sacrifice of rams to seek the protection of the gods, especially from plague and plague. Those cults, which reached back to ancient Greece, were already about 800 years old by the time we reached the era of Diocletian and Constantine.

The image of the shepherd holding a sheep had a certain ambiguity. Since persecuted Christians had no place of public assembly, and therefore no permanent structure (a church) to be clothed with sacred art, their art found its expression in the catacombs. There the image of the Good Shepherd was adaptable to the idea of ​​leading the deceased (often martyrs) to the heavenly pastures, while, at the same time, it was also potentially blurry to avoid causing immediate alarm bells. It was like the Christian inscriptions of the fish, which, on the surface, looked merely like a fish, but the letters of whose name Ikiti also described an early profession of faith: Jesus Christ, the Son of God, the Savior.

Soon before a hundred years or so. The illustration above is from the Galla Placida Mausoleum in Ravenna, northeastern Italy. It dates from around 425 AD, i.e., approximately a century after the Edict of Constantine of Milan gave tolerance to Christians and approximately 45 years after the Edict of Theodosius of Thessaloniki making Christianity the state religion. This is a ceiling mosaic, i.e., consisting of small tesserae, or tiles, which together create the image.

As we can see, there is no ambiguity here about Jesus as the Good Shepherd. He is clearly grown and dressed in royal gold and purple with sandals on his feet, which are not suitable to untie (Mark 1: 7). His shepherd’s staff is the golden cross. The fact that the cross is described was in itself a late development, because Christians who at the time of persecution had no knowledge of the truth did not begin to include crosses in their art until the crucifixion was abolished as a form of death penalty in the Roman Empire. .

Christ six sheep divided symmetrically on each side are well fed by the Lord in the green pastures (Psalm 23: 2). They rest safely, all with their eyes turned to him, whose eyes watch the landscape to see with his victorious staff (Psalm 23: 4) and whose hand bites one of them. The limited palette of colors (white, blue, green, earth tones) serves to reinforce the centrality of Christ, physically focused, as well as clad in gold.

The image of the Good Shepherd is an ancient and rich image, theologically and artistically. Many other artists and painters have developed it, some perhaps occasionally in such saccharin ways that we forget the harshness a shepherd must face his sheep