Covaxin priced at Rs 1,200 for private companies, Rs 600 for states

The Bharat Biotechs korotavirus vaccine, Covaxin, will cost Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 for private companies. The vaccine will cost between $ 15 and $ 20 (approximately Rs 1,120 and Rs 1,500) for export, the company announced on Saturday.

Bharat Biotech is honored to develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin for Indian vaccines at Rs 150 per dose, which is distributed free of charge by the Government of India, Bharat Biotech said in a statement. We would like to claim that more than 50% of our capacity is reserved for central government supplies.

Justifying the costs, the firm said Covaxin is an inactivated and highly purified vaccine that makes production expensive due to the very low efficiency of the process. All costs for product development, production facilities and clinical trials were set primarily using Bharat Biotech internal funding and resources, she said.

All Indians over the age of 18 will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine in the third stage of inoculation, starting May 1.

The cost of the vaccine is higher for private companies than that announced by the Serum Institute of India, which is producing Covishield, the other vaccine currently being used to vaccinate the Indus coronavirus. On April 21, the Serum Institute had announced that Covishield would be sold at Rs 400 a shot for state governments and Rs 600 for private hospitals starting May 1.

However, the Serum Institute on Saturday said only a limited portion of Covishield vaccines will be provided in private hospitals. The company said the low price at which the vaccine was given was initially based on prior funding provided by governments.

He added that the highest price he has quoted for Covishield in the third phase of coronavirus inoculation was due to the need to increase its infrastructure. The vaccine manufacturers’ comment came after it was pointed out that a price of Rs 600 per dose meant that Indians being inoculated with Covishield in private hospitals from May 1 could end up paying the highest price in the world for this vaccine.

This is despite Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive office of the Serum Institute, saying earlier that the firm was making a profit even at a price of Rs 150 per dose, Indian Express reported. The paper suggested that the nearly $ 8 (approximately Rs 600) price of the vaccine is higher than the cost of $ 2.15 (approximately Rs 160) to $ 5.25 (about Rs 400) that the company was charging for a hit in other countries, including in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

In its response, the Serum Institute said the comparison was an inaccurate as the starting price of the supply depended on funds provided by countries for the production of at-risk vaccines. The term refers to financial assistance provided by governments to vaccine manufacturers before the shootings receive official approval.

The center has said it will continue to provide Covishield from the Serum Institute of India at a price of Rs 150 per dose, the price the vaccines have received so far. The Ministry of Health added that the doses procured by the Center will continue to be provided free of charge to the states, as has been the case since the vaccination process began in India.

Cocaine doses have been used in 9.24% of the 13.81 crore shots administered so far. The results of the safety and efficacy of the vaccine from its final analysis will be available in June.

India, meanwhile, recorded 3,46,786 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the third day in a row that the country set a global record for daily infections since the pandemic began last year. With this, the number of infections in the countries increased to 1,66,10,481. Up to 2,624 deaths were recorded, bringing the number to 1,89,544.