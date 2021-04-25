Asean at Myanmar Broker Talks on offer to end months of bloodshed





Southeast Asian leaders to appoint envoy to mediate talks between “all parties” in Myanmar, one of the most concrete moves yet to end months of violence since a February 1 coup saw the regime military to kill hundreds of pro-democracy protesters. Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing agreed on the dialogue process at a special summit Saturday of the Association of 10 Southeast Asian Nations, which has come under increasing pressure to take action to end it. bleeding. Leaders reached consensus on an “immediate cessation of violence”, according to a declaration issued after the meeting. “There is an echo of concern among Assen member countries to learn, on a daily basis, what is unfolding in Myanmar,” Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said at the Jakarta meeting. “Many around the world want an explanation and we are finding it increasingly difficult to explain. The international community expects Asean to act and address what is happening in our backyard. “ The move to appoint a special envoy is unusual for Asean, who has traditionally avoided direct interference in domestic political disputes. Still, it remains unclear whether the military regime will release Aung San Suu Kyi and other arrested civilian leaders, or whether the junta will change a plan to hold a new election in early 2022 after a one-year rule period. emergency. Myanmar Pro-Democracy The Government of National Unity, a parallel administration formed earlier this month by Suu Kyi allies, called the Asean statement “encouraging news.” “We look forward to action taken by Asean to follow through on his decisions and restore our democracy and freedom for our people and the region,” Sasa, a spokesman for the so-called unity government, said in a statement. . Myanmar’s military has struggled to take control of the country since the coup, killing more than 700 people in a bid to end a widespread civil disobedience movement involving students, civil servants and even diplomats. . The unrest has led the economy to free fall, with persistent job cuts disrupting business and foreign investors destroying the country. While the US, UK and European Union have imposed targeted sanctions on Myanmar generals and military-affiliated companies, Asian nations have avoided measures that would hit military finances even by condemning violence to varying degrees. How the Myanmar Fist Puts Democracy Back in Burner: Getting Fast At Saturday’s summit, Assen leaders “expressed our deep concern over the situation in the country, including reports of fatalities and escalating violence,” according to the statement. He said Assen’s envoy would visit Myanmar, but did not give a timeline or specify who would join the talks. The statement also stopped mentioning Suu Kyi by name and a five-point consensus did not include the release of dissidents, with the statement only saying “we also heard calls for the release of all political prisoners, including foreigners.” The word “coup” was not mentioned. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he “conveyed the importance of Myanmar’s military leadership to make a commitment to end the use of force by the Myanmar military”. “At the same time all parties must exercise restraint in order to ease tensions,” he added. Ahead of the meeting, Western nations and international organizations had called for tougher action by Asian countries in Myanmar, including imposing sanctions on companies linked to the military. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier this month called on Asian countries to “reconsider their financial and other ties to the military.” – With the help of Philip Heijmans and Tassia Sipahutar Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

