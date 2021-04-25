The group spends 40 days in the French cave as part of the Deep Time experiment

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to break away from a hyper-connected world and hide in a dark cave for 40 days?

Fifteen people in France did just that, coming out of scientific experimentation to say that time seemed slower in their underground cave dwelling in southwestern France, where they were deprived of clock and light.

With big smiles on their pale faces, eight men and seven women left their voluntary isolation in Lombrives Cave until an applause and lit up in the light while wearing special glasses to protect their eyes after so long in the dark.

“It was like a hurry break,” said Marina Lancon, 33, one of seven female members in the experiment, adding that she did not feel rushed to do anything.

They had no hours, no sunlight and no contact with the world above. ( AP: Institute of Human Adaptation

Although she wished she had stayed in the cave a few days longer, she said she was happy to feel the wind blowing in her face again and hear the birds singing in the trees of the French Pyrenees.

And she has no plans to unlock her smartphone for a few more days, hoping to avoid a “too brutal” return to real life.

Deep Time Project

For 40 days and 40 nights, the group lived in and explored the cave as part of the Deep Time project.

There was no sunlight inside, the temperature was 10 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 100 percent. The cave dwellers had no contact with the outside world, had no updates on the pandemic, nor any communication with friends or family.

Researchers want to better understand how people adapt to drastic changes in living conditions and environments. ( AP: Institute of Human Adaptation

Scientists at the Institute for Human Adaptation leading the 1.2 million-euro ($ 1.9 million) Deep Time Project said the experiment would help them better understand how people adapted to drastic changes in living conditions and environments.

As expected, those in the cave lost their sense of time.

“And here we are! We just left after 40 days. It was a real surprise for us,” said project director Christian Clot, adding to most of the participants, “in our heads, we had entered the cave 30 days ago.”

At least one team member estimated the underground time at 23 days.

Johan Francois, 37, a math teacher and navigation instructor, ran about 10 miles into the cave to stay in shape. He sometimes had “organic push” to leave.

With no daily obligations and no children around, the challenge was “to take advantage of the present moment without ever thinking about what will happen within an hour, in two hours,” he said.

Eight men and seven women lived in the dark and damp depths of the Lombrives cave in the Pyrenees. ( AP: Renata Brito

In partnership with laboratories in France and Switzerland, the scientists monitored the 15-member sleep patterns, social interactions and behavioral responses through sensors.

A sensor was a small thermometer inside a capsule that participants swallowed like a pill. It measured body temperatures and transmitted data to a computer until it was expelled naturally.

Team members followed their biological classes to know when to wake up, sleep, and eat. They counted their days not in hours but in sleep cycles.

‘Our future as humans on this planet will evolve’

On Friday, the scientists who observed the participants entered the cave to let the research subjects know that they would be coming out soon.

“It’s really interesting to observe how this group synchronizes themselves,” Mr Clot said earlier in a recording from inside the cave.

Working together on projects and organizing assignments without being able to set a time to meet was particularly challenging, he said.

Although participants seemed visibly tired as they exited the cave, two-thirds expressed a desire to stay underground a little longer in order to complete group projects started during the expedition, said Benoit Mauvieux, a chronobiologist involved in the search.

“Our future as humans on this planet will evolve,” he said. Clot after appearing.

“We need to learn to better understand how our brain is capable of finding new solutions, regardless of the situation.”

