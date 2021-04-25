International
The group spends 40 days in the French cave as part of the Deep Time experiment
Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to break away from a hyper-connected world and hide in a dark cave for 40 days?
Main points:
- Cave dwellers had no updates on the pandemic nor any communication with friends and family
- They relied on their biological clocks to know when to wake up, sleep and eat
- Two-thirds of the participants expressed a desire to stay in the cave longer
Fifteen people in France did just that, coming out of scientific experimentation to say that time seemed slower in their underground cave dwelling in southwestern France, where they were deprived of clock and light.
With big smiles on their pale faces, eight men and seven women left their voluntary isolation in Lombrives Cave until an applause and lit up in the light while wearing special glasses to protect their eyes after so long in the dark.
“It was like a hurry break,” said Marina Lancon, 33, one of seven female members in the experiment, adding that she did not feel rushed to do anything.
Although she wished she had stayed in the cave a few days longer, she said she was happy to feel the wind blowing in her face again and hear the birds singing in the trees of the French Pyrenees.
And she has no plans to unlock her smartphone for a few more days, hoping to avoid a “too brutal” return to real life.
Deep Time Project
For 40 days and 40 nights, the group lived in and explored the cave as part of the Deep Time project.
There was no sunlight inside, the temperature was 10 degrees Celsius and the relative humidity was 100 percent. The cave dwellers had no contact with the outside world, had no updates on the pandemic, nor any communication with friends or family.
Scientists at the Institute for Human Adaptation leading the 1.2 million-euro ($ 1.9 million) Deep Time Project said the experiment would help them better understand how people adapted to drastic changes in living conditions and environments.
As expected, those in the cave lost their sense of time.
“And here we are! We just left after 40 days. It was a real surprise for us,” said project director Christian Clot, adding to most of the participants, “in our heads, we had entered the cave 30 days ago.”
At least one team member estimated the underground time at 23 days.
Johan Francois, 37, a math teacher and navigation instructor, ran about 10 miles into the cave to stay in shape. He sometimes had “organic push” to leave.
With no daily obligations and no children around, the challenge was “to take advantage of the present moment without ever thinking about what will happen within an hour, in two hours,” he said.
In partnership with laboratories in France and Switzerland, the scientists monitored the 15-member sleep patterns, social interactions and behavioral responses through sensors.
A sensor was a small thermometer inside a capsule that participants swallowed like a pill. It measured body temperatures and transmitted data to a computer until it was expelled naturally.
Team members followed their biological classes to know when to wake up, sleep, and eat. They counted their days not in hours but in sleep cycles.
‘Our future as humans on this planet will evolve’
On Friday, the scientists who observed the participants entered the cave to let the research subjects know that they would be coming out soon.
“It’s really interesting to observe how this group synchronizes themselves,” Mr Clot said earlier in a recording from inside the cave.
Working together on projects and organizing assignments without being able to set a time to meet was particularly challenging, he said.
Although participants seemed visibly tired as they exited the cave, two-thirds expressed a desire to stay underground a little longer in order to complete group projects started during the expedition, said Benoit Mauvieux, a chronobiologist involved in the search.
“Our future as humans on this planet will evolve,” he said. Clot after appearing.
AP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]