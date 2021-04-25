Pierson reaches historic milestone in losses to SAU

Next game: St. Joseph Calumet College (Ind.) 26/4/2021 | 1:00 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The TIU baseball team took on the Ambrose Fighting Bees on Friday and Saturday afternoon in a three-game series at the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Convention (CCAC). Entering the series after a six-run home loss to IU-South Bend, the Trojans sought to jump in and steal a game from the CCAC best team.

In Game One Friday in Deerfield, starters Noah Waltz set off for the mound to lead the weekend to his first appearance set up in three weeks. After a fruitless first start, the Bees fired with a second nine-run frame, putting the TIU in a deep deficit early. Trinity responded at the end of the second with Julius Torres marked on a sacrifice fly by Jalen Austin , and an RBI single by Sam Edington to bring home Luis Henriquez .

Attractive Andrew Johnson flew to the right field in the fourth start to score Torres, before Austin scored his second RBI of the game in a single on the left to score Urime Pullen . Despite keeping the Bees off the table for four periods, SAU would score three more runs late to take on game one of the 12-4 series.

Jio Ledesma would kick off the first head-to-head match on Saturday at Davenport’s Modern Woodman Park, looking for his second win of the season. Lance Louchheim would lead home Matt Pierson at the top of the second start to tie the game in a one-half, before Austin scored on a wild field to give TIU a brief 2-1 lead.

The Bees would return with four runs in the second start to take a 5-2 lead. In the third, Pierson would go into the garden with a home run on the left field, securing Trinity with their third and final half of the game, as Saint Ambrose would touch six extra runs on board to take the game. one of the doubleheader with 11- 3 results.

In the series finale, the Trojans returned to the beginner Noe Anderson in his third pitching appearance of the year. The Bees would take an early 1-0 lead before Johnson scored Pierson in a sacrificial flight to the center of the field to tie the game at one in the second start. It would not be until the top five with SAU leading 5-2 that TIU would score again, this time with Torres reaching the base of a field error allowing Pullen to go home. Trinity would zero in on two extra runners at first Blake Lazaris relying on the short goal scoring Henriquez and Edington bringing Torres to the selection of a better player.

Saint Ambrose continued to swing the stick well and take advantage of the Trojan pin by scoring eight runs in the next four frames. Torres would provide TIU with a final run in the top nine by reaching the selection of a best man to score Walsz from third as a runner to close a 13-5 loss to the Trojans.

With three losses to Saint Ambrose, the Trojans fall to 2-17 at all times against the Bees.

Matt Pierson’s three weekend hits give him 170 for his career, passing Paul Wilson (2008-11) as the all-time leader of the program.

Pierson’s 11 total appearances on the tiles in three game series give him 501 in his career, second only to AJ Bruner (2013-16). Pierson and Brunner are the only Trojans in team history with over 500 on the stick.

With the loss in the opening of Friday series, Noah Waltz drops to 1-3 in the mound this season.

Julius Torres scored three additional base kicks in all three game series, including a pair on Friday and in Saturday’s first game, plus a triple on Friday. It was the fifth and sixth central midfielder doubles and the third triple of the year.

Torres’s triple on Friday shifts him to a draw for the fourth most career triples in program history.

Blake Lazaris led the Trojans with three kicks in five plate appearances in Friday’s game.

E Jio Ledesma-s the rising record drops to 3-3 after losing in Saturday’s first game.

Pierson’s home run on Saturday’s opening was his first of the season and the eighth of his career.

Pierson’s home run on Saturday tied him with Pete Miller (2009-10) and Adam Vignola (2013-16) for the ninth most in program history.

And Noah Anderson (0-1) loss was the first decision of his collegial career.

Urime Pullen the stolen base in saturday’s double header match was his tenth of the season, most among his teammates this year.

The Trojans (23) return to action Monday afternoon as they wait for the Crimson Wave of Calumet St. Joseph home in a CCAC duo. The first field is scheduled for 1:00 pm at the TIU Baseball Field, and can be followed LIVE on Trojan Sports Network.

Visit TIUtrojans.com to stay up to date with the latest TIU baseball news and schedule updates.

