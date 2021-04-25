The Vice President of UP leaves the post after reacting to the remark of the community cellar

MANILA, Philippines Vice President of the University of the Philippines (UP) Dr. Teodoro Herbosa resigned from his post for personal reasons after receiving harsh criticism online for a controversial post that included the community pantry launched by actress Angel Locsin.

Herbosa, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, awarded his effective tender immediately on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the UP media and public relations office.

UP President Danilo Concepcion accepted Herbosa’s resignation, expressing regret over the fact that Herbosa had served the University with “great dedication”.

In your service as Executive Vice President, you have shown how vital this position can be for governing the University, Concepcion said.

The President, however, also noted that it is imperative that there be consistency and harmony in our relations as administrators, as well as in our public statements, given that we both represent the larger University community, its spirit and interests. his.

Herbosa served as Executive Vice President of UP since the inception of the Concepcions administration in 2017.

Theodora’s resignation came a day after he drew attention to his death from the community sky on Twitter.

The post in question was a reaction to the death of an elderly man who died waiting in line at a community pantry hosted by actress Angel Locsin in Quezon City for her birthday.

Teodoro received feedback from netizens online, prompting the former UP executive to apologize via Facebook.

I sincerely apologize for my tweet earlier today, labeling as “death from the community locker” the news of an elderly man Posted by Ted Herbosa IN Friday, April 23, 2021

I sincerely apologize for my tweet earlier today, labeling as death from community cellars the news of the death of an elderly man in a famous community canteen. It may have sounded like a criticism, but it was misjudged when many are facing hardship and being helped by these kind-hearted spirits, Teodoro said.

I apologize to the sincere organizers of the community cellars who were hurt. I continue to reflect on the impact of my behavior. I assure you that this has nothing to do with the institution I serve, the University of the Philippines, I have taken a leave of absence while reflecting on my actions and this wrong step, he added.

Herbosa was also part of the UP COVID-19 Response Team which provided forecasts, analysis and recommendations to the government regarding COVID-19.



