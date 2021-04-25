International
The Vice President of UP leaves the post after reacting to the remark of the community cellar
MANILA, Philippines Vice President of the University of the Philippines (UP) Dr. Teodoro Herbosa resigned from his post for personal reasons after receiving harsh criticism online for a controversial post that included the community pantry launched by actress Angel Locsin.
Herbosa, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, awarded his effective tender immediately on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the UP media and public relations office.
UP President Danilo Concepcion accepted Herbosa’s resignation, expressing regret over the fact that Herbosa had served the University with “great dedication”.
In your service as Executive Vice President, you have shown how vital this position can be for governing the University, Concepcion said.
The President, however, also noted that it is imperative that there be consistency and harmony in our relations as administrators, as well as in our public statements, given that we both represent the larger University community, its spirit and interests. his.
Herbosa served as Executive Vice President of UP since the inception of the Concepcions administration in 2017.
Theodora’s resignation came a day after he drew attention to his death from the community sky on Twitter.
The post in question was a reaction to the death of an elderly man who died waiting in line at a community pantry hosted by actress Angel Locsin in Quezon City for her birthday.
Teodoro received feedback from netizens online, prompting the former UP executive to apologize via Facebook.
I sincerely apologize for my tweet earlier today, labeling as “death from the community locker” the news of an elderly man
Posted by Ted Herbosa IN Friday, April 23, 2021
I sincerely apologize for my tweet earlier today, labeling as death from community cellars the news of the death of an elderly man in a famous community canteen. It may have sounded like a criticism, but it was misjudged when many are facing hardship and being helped by these kind-hearted spirits, Teodoro said.
I apologize to the sincere organizers of the community cellars who were hurt. I continue to reflect on the impact of my behavior. I assure you that this has nothing to do with the institution I serve, the University of the Philippines, I have taken a leave of absence while reflecting on my actions and this wrong step, he added.
Herbosa was also part of the UP COVID-19 Response Team which provided forecasts, analysis and recommendations to the government regarding COVID-19.
RELATED STORIES:
Death in crowded cellar: Officials stress coordination with local government
Angel Locsin says I’m sorry after the old man lined up in her pantry collapses, dies
EDV
For more news about the novel coronavirus click here
What you need to know about Coronavirus.
For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Telephone Line: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.
The Inquirer Foundation supports our healthcare frontliners and is still accepting cash donations to be deposited into the current account Banco de Oro (BDO) # 007960018860 or donate through PayMaya using this connection .
Read Next
Subscribe to ASK MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and other 70+ headlines, share up to 5 devices, listen to news, download as early as 4 a.m., and share social media articles. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints or questions, contact us.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]