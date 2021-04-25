International
1 billion COVID strokes given globally, but more than half in just 3 countries | Coronavirus pandemic news
More than one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, according to one result, with more than half delivered in just three countries.
At least 1,002,938,540 doses were administered in 207 countries and territories as of 17:45 GMT on Saturday, less than five months after the first inoculation programs began to spread, the AFP news agency reported, citing figures from official sources.
The main event was achieved as a daily log of more than 893,000 cases of coronavirus infections were recorded throughout Saturday, mainly due to an alarming increase in the virus in India.
Fifty-eight percent of vaccine doses are administered in three countries: the United States with 225.6 million doses; China with 216.1 million doses; and India with 138.4 million.
However, in terms of the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated, Israel is in the lead, with almost six in every 10 Israelis fully inoculated.
This is followed by the UAE, where more than 51 percent of the population has received at least one stroke; United Kingdom, with 49 percent; USA, with 42 percent; Chile, with 41 percent; Bahrain, with 38 percent; and Uruguay, at 32 percent.
In the European Union, 128 million doses are administered to 21 percent of the population. Malta is leading the way in the 27-nation bloc, with 47 percent of its inoculated population, followed by Hungary with 37 percent.
But in Germany, only 22.6 percent of the population has been vaccinated; 22.3 percent in Spain; 20.5 percent in France; and 19.9 percent in Italy.
Worldwide, the number of shots administered has doubled in less than a month as vaccination campaigns gain momentum.
Vaccine inequality
While most poor countries have also started vaccinating, largely thanks to the COVAX program, inoculation is still largely a privilege of high-income countries, as defined by the World Bank, which are home to 16 percent of the world’s population but which have administered 47 percent of vaccine doses.
Low-income countries account for only 0.2 percent of administered doses, the United Nations said earlier this month.
About 12 countries have not yet started vaccinating seven in Africa (Tanzania, Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Chad, Burundi, the Central African Republic and Eritrea; three in Oceania (Vanuatu, Samoa and Kiribati; one in Asia (North Korea); and one in the Caribbean (Haiti).
There remains a staggering imbalance in the global distribution of vaccines, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva on April 9th.
On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a vaccine. In low-income countries, one in more than 500. Let me repeat that: one in four versus one in 500.
More than 100 countries have called on the World Trade Organization (WTO) to temporarily waive patents for COVID-19 vaccines, saying they are being prevented from immunizing their people. Some countries and activists have called inequality of access an apartheid vaccine and urged the WTO to remove provisions in a trade agreement that regulates intellectual property rights so that medical products can be more easily accessed from poor countries.
Rivals kick
Despite the troubles that have plagued it since it was approved for use, the stroke developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is the most widely used to date and has been administered in three-quarters or 156 of those countries and territories that have started vaccination.
A shock developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was administered in 91 countries, or 44 percent of the total.
Another stroke developed by Moderna has been administered in 46 countries or 22 percent.
The Sinopharms strike has been administered in at least 41 countries or 20 percent of the total, Sputnik V in at least 32 countries or 15 percent and Sinovac at least 21 or 10 percent.
