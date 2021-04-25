International
Sonu Sood: COVID Urgency: Social Media Rises to Respond to SOS 24×7 Desperate Prayers
At a time when India is recording a dizzying case of 3 new lakh + in a single day (and many believe the current figures are much higher), trends on Twitter and Instagram are showing a glimpse of the ongoing medical crisis in India. # Covidemergency2021, # SOSCOV21, #Oxygencylinders, #IndiaNeedsOxygen are the main topics on Twitter. Similarly, the Instagram stories of almost all users are spread with requests like #Emergency: Need plasma donors, help! ICU bed required, Remdesivir injections urgently needed, critical for the patient! All of these posts scream the reality of the burden the medical system is facing in the second wave of COVID.
Anyone with a social media glove can help
Be it with big digital followers like Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary, influencers like Kusha Kapila, stand-up comedians like Appurv Gupta, political activists like Srinivas BV, Dilip Pandey and Charu Pragya, activists like Tehseen Poonawalla or entrepreneurs like Nikhil T with a more modest number of followers NGOs, citizen groups and meme sites all seeking help. Especially those with the greatest reach on social media are being marked 24/7 in prayer. While some are helping by adding requests and resources by reposting information, others are going one step further by verifying suppliers of oxygen cylinders, medications and hospital bed availability. Most active are also providing ground support by making sure supplies reach people in need, sending ambulances, bringing oxygen cylinders and arranging plasma donation disks. Despite the challenge of finding a bed, a fan or a bottle of elusive Tocilizumab has often proven to be beyond their best efforts.
Tomorrow you will get https://t.co/8o5NuRxzzy
– fund sood (@SonuSood) 1619287923000
And no demand is too small as social media users from different walks of life are volunteering to cook food, get groceries, clean houses and even walk the dogs of patients who are either being treated in hospitals or at home quarantine. Faceless aliens are running to get the requested Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and appearing for a plasma donation – all within hours of an appeal for help on social media.
Last week, there was more on Twitter than toxicity and more on Instagram than vanity as the country struggles still joins in an effort to fill the unprecedented shortage of medical resources.
Hello, any single or elderly person suffering from fatigue after COVID struggling to keep their home in order, I will… https://t.co/nNHxt7b2KI
– Nisha Ann Ashok (@NishaAnnAshok) 1619004366000
Deblina Halder, a professional writer from Kolkata answered a question on social media that was looking for an ambulance for a patient. Coincidentally, there are three ambulances at the local club in my locality in Thakurpukur. When I saw that one of my dad’s friends was in dire need of an ambulance, I went and looked for the club. Within 45 minutes, the ambulance arrived at my friends house, she says. Meanwhile Madhish Parikh, a youth activist based in Ahmedabad, tells us, One must also carefully verify the information. So we decided it was our priority to verify every message. We also use relevant hashtags to contact the right people for help. We have been able to reach a stage where the maximum return time to respond to a request is 30 minutes.
Update: – The patient is admitted. #SOSIYC https://t.co/4FnfmnKmJq
– Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) 1619204233000
Digital content creator Kusha Kapila shares, This social media activism was born out of desperation and helplessness. More than calling it a move, it is a cry for help and people who have a mental band are trying to help each other. The reach or visibility of the gloves has usually not been significant to the effort made; while many gloves with a small following of followers have been uninterruptedly active, most celebrities with a large fan (who may be doing their job quietly in other ways) have so far been visible from lack of engagement in this spontaneous extension of social media.
Foreigners on social media were our saviors
As horrific stories of lack of essentials continue to circulate in the news, stories of hope and help also emerge. Like Abhishek Singh (name changed on request), a professional from Kolkata who received two units of AB + plasma for his ailing father within a day of escalating his claim on social media says, a complete stranger came forward to help and saved the lives of my fathers. This is the true power of social media connectivity.
Likewise, Garvita Sharma, a content manager from Mumbai got help from Twitter for her brother-in-law within an hour of posting her request for a bed. I could not believe the answer could be so quick. I’m in love with the way Twitter is being used to help as well as create a platform for useful COVID resources, she says.
There are also glitches
With so many posts increasing every minute and SOS calls coming down to DM / boxes, many sites and individuals are trying to respond quickly. In many cases, relief is obtained, while in others, by the time the information reaches the people concerned, it is too late. Matching demand with supply has been a problem. It tends to be chaotic, says social development consultant Srini Swaminathan.
Appurv Gupta, stand-up comedian, adds, There are times when we hear that someone no longer needs plasma because the patient is no more. You can not despair and stop because there are more people to help. At the same time, when someone gets help, do not stop hitting their backs because the job is not done.
– Contributed by: Bishwabijoy Mitra, Joyeeta Chakravorty, Soumitra Das, Sharanya Cr, Abhimanyu Mathur, Pathi Tadhagat
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]