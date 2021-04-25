Faced with an acute shortage of AB + plasma units in Hyderabad, IT professional Ramesh B went to Instagram to post about the request as a final attempt to save the lives of his close friends. With only 300 followers, he had little hope of finding positive couples. What took place in the next four hours left him amazed at the power of social media in these times. Within minutes, my post was shared by many friends, and in the next four hours we had four plasma donors with the rare blood type. The way my post escalated in those crucial hours helped me save my friend, shares Ramesh. Many similar answers are part of all the social media that feed now.

At a time when India is recording a dizzying case of 3 new lakh + in a single day (and many believe the current figures are much higher), trends on Twitter and Instagram are showing a glimpse of the ongoing medical crisis in India. # Covidemergency2021, # SOSCOV21, #Oxygencylinders, #IndiaNeedsOxygen are the main topics on Twitter. Similarly, the Instagram stories of almost all users are spread with requests like #Emergency: Need plasma donors, help! ICU bed required, Remdesivir injections urgently needed, critical for the patient! All of these posts scream the reality of the burden the medical system is facing in the second wave of COVID.



Anyone with a social media glove can help

Be it with big digital followers like Sonu Sood and Gurmeet Chaudhary, influencers like Kusha Kapila, stand-up comedians like Appurv Gupta, political activists like Srinivas BV, Dilip Pandey and Charu Pragya, activists like Tehseen Poonawalla or entrepreneurs like Nikhil T with a more modest number of followers NGOs, citizen groups and meme sites all seeking help. Especially those with the greatest reach on social media are being marked 24/7 in prayer. While some are helping by adding requests and resources by reposting information, others are going one step further by verifying suppliers of oxygen cylinders, medications and hospital bed availability. Most active are also providing ground support by making sure supplies reach people in need, sending ambulances, bringing oxygen cylinders and arranging plasma donation disks. Despite the challenge of finding a bed, a fan or a bottle of elusive Tocilizumab has often proven to be beyond their best efforts.

Tomorrow you will get https://t.co/8o5NuRxzzy – fund sood (@SonuSood) 1619287923000

And no demand is too small as social media users from different walks of life are volunteering to cook food, get groceries, clean houses and even walk the dogs of patients who are either being treated in hospitals or at home quarantine. Faceless aliens are running to get the requested Remdesivir, oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and appearing for a plasma donation – all within hours of an appeal for help on social media.



Last week, there was more on Twitter than toxicity and more on Instagram than vanity as the country struggles still joins in an effort to fill the unprecedented shortage of medical resources.



Hello, any single or elderly person suffering from fatigue after COVID struggling to keep their home in order, I will… https://t.co/nNHxt7b2KI – Nisha Ann Ashok (@NishaAnnAshok) 1619004366000

Deblina Halder, a professional writer from Kolkata answered a question on social media that was looking for an ambulance for a patient. Coincidentally, there are three ambulances at the local club in my locality in Thakurpukur. When I saw that one of my dad’s friends was in dire need of an ambulance, I went and looked for the club. Within 45 minutes, the ambulance arrived at my friends house, she says. Meanwhile Madhish Parikh, a youth activist based in Ahmedabad, tells us, One must also carefully verify the information. So we decided it was our priority to verify every message. We also use relevant hashtags to contact the right people for help. We have been able to reach a stage where the maximum return time to respond to a request is 30 minutes.



Update: – The patient is admitted. #SOSIYC https://t.co/4FnfmnKmJq – Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) 1619204233000

Digital content creator Kusha Kapila shares, This social media activism was born out of desperation and helplessness. More than calling it a move, it is a cry for help and people who have a mental band are trying to help each other. The reach or visibility of the gloves has usually not been significant to the effort made; while many gloves with a small following of followers have been uninterruptedly active, most celebrities with a large fan (who may be doing their job quietly in other ways) have so far been visible from lack of engagement in this spontaneous extension of social media.

Foreigners on social media were our saviors

As horrific stories of lack of essentials continue to circulate in the news, stories of hope and help also emerge. Like Abhishek Singh (name changed on request), a professional from Kolkata who received two units of AB + plasma for his ailing father within a day of escalating his claim on social media says, a complete stranger came forward to help and saved the lives of my fathers. This is the true power of social media connectivity.



Likewise, Garvita Sharma, a content manager from Mumbai got help from Twitter for her brother-in-law within an hour of posting her request for a bed. I could not believe the answer could be so quick. I’m in love with the way Twitter is being used to help as well as create a platform for useful COVID resources, she says.



There are also glitches

With so many posts increasing every minute and SOS calls coming down to DM / boxes, many sites and individuals are trying to respond quickly. In many cases, relief is obtained, while in others, by the time the information reaches the people concerned, it is too late. Matching demand with supply has been a problem. It tends to be chaotic, says social development consultant Srini Swaminathan.

Appurv Gupta, stand-up comedian, adds, There are times when we hear that someone no longer needs plasma because the patient is no more. You can not despair and stop because there are more people to help. At the same time, when someone gets help, do not stop hitting their backs because the job is not done.

– Contributed by: Bishwabijoy Mitra, Joyeeta Chakravorty, Soumitra Das, Sharanya Cr, Abhimanyu Mathur, Pathi Tadhagat



