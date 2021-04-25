International
Six people killed at the hands of US police within 24 hours of the decision of George Floyd – National
Even when the Derek Chauvin case was fresh in the memory – reading the verdict in a Minneapolis courtroom, handcuffing the former police officer, rejoicing in what many saw as justice in George Floyd’s death – even then, blood flowed of America.
And even then, a portion of that blood was spilled into the hands of law enforcement.
I hope Derek Chauvin’s sentencing is a turning point in racial justice
At least six people were shot dead by officers across the United States in the 24 hours after lawyers reached a verdict in the murder case against Chauvin on Tuesday.
A 16-year-old girl in Columbus, Ohio.
A man often arrested in Escondido, California.
A 42-year-old man in North Carolina.
The deaths, in some cases, sparked new calls for justice. Some people said they reflected an urgent need for radical change in the US police – a need that the Chauvin verdict could not meet. For others, the shooting is a tragic reminder of the difficult and dangerous decisions law enforcement faces every day.
An unidentified man in San Antonio.
Another man, killed in the same city within hours by the first.
A 31-year-old in central Massachusetts.
The circumstances surrounding each death vary greatly. Some occurred while officers were investigating serious crimes. Police say some of the men were armed with a gun, knife or a metal spear. A man claimed he had a bomb he threatened to detonate. In some cases, little is known about the lives of those killed and what happened in their last moments.
Read more:
Terrible trend in the police treatment of black and indigenous people
As the nation watched the judge read out the verdict against Chavuin Tuesday afternoon, an officer hundreds of miles away was listening to the radio of his patrol car in a neighborhood in Columbus, Ohio. Minutes ago, a colleague shot to death a teenage girl.
Police were called home after someone called 911 and reported he was physically threatened. The body camera footage shows an officer approaching a group of people on tree-lined streets as the teenager, Ma’Khia Bryant, shakes a knife wildly. Moments later, the girl accuses a young woman of leaning on a car.
The officer fires four shots before Bryant falls to the ground. A blade with a black handle, similar to a kitchen or steak knife, lies on the sidewalk next to it.
“You did not need to shoot him! She is just a child, man! A man called to the officer.
The officer responds, “She had a knife. She just went to her. ”
Later, a worried neighbor yells at the officers: “Do you see why Black matters? Do you get it now? “
Bryant, who was in custody at the time, was a shy, quiet girl who enjoyed doing videos and dancing on TikTok, her grandmother, Debra Wilcox, told The Associated Press. Her family says her actions that day were out of character.
Trends
Canada travel ban to India, Pakistan will only delay the spread of COVID-19: experts
Indonesia says missing drowned, split, killing all 53 board members
“I do not know what happened there if she was not afraid for her life,” Wilcox said.
Although officials have said Bryant’s death was a tragedy, they point to laws that allow police to use deadly force to protect themselves and others.
Read more:
A look at the 35 minutes of chaos that led to the fatal shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant
At the same time as the radio brought the news of Chauvin’s verdict to Columbus, two officers in San Antonio were confronting a man on a bus. Exactly how the meeting began remains unclear, but police say the unidentified man was armed. It ended with officers being fatally shot.
Later that evening in the same city, authorities say a man killed a person working in a shed outside his home. As the officers arrived, the suspect started firing at the police. They returned rested, killing him. Officials have not given his name.
Chauvin’s decision: what happens next with the sentencing of police officers?
As the nation digested the news from Minneapolis, the day passed and daily life goes on. In Worcester, Massachusetts, the night was marked by a brawl with police that ended in gunshots.
Phet Gouvonvong, 31, called 911 and claimed to have a bomb he threatened to detonate, police said. Officers found him on the street; they said he was wearing body armor and had a backpack and what appeared to be a rifle.
A SWAT police team joined the negotiators. One reached Gouvonvong by phone to try to calm him down, officials say.
Around midnight, officials say, Gouvonvong moved towards police and an officer opened fire.
Gouvonvong was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said if he actually had an explosive device.
On Thursday, his mother crashed into the street in tears, where flowers were thrown at the scene of her son’s murder. AnnMarie Gonzalez told the Telegram & Gazette that she had called police on Tuesday evening to try to contact her son but they did not take him. She believed she could have prevented it.
“They had no right to take my son’s life,” she said. “They were not right.”
Reaction to Chauvin’s decision
The next morning, as people in Minneapolis woke up in a city set up for riots that never materialized, a 42-year-old black man in East North Carolina was shot and killed when deputy sheriffs tried to serve on drug-related charges. and arrest warrants.
An eyewitness said Andrew Brown Jr. was shot dead in his car in Elizabeth City as he tried to flee. A car authority removed from the scene appeared to have many bullet holes and a shattered rear window.
His killing sparked a protest as hundreds demanded the release of body camera footage. Seven deputies have been put on leave.
GTA Black Communities react to Derek Chauvins’s guilty verdict
That same morning, Southern California police received a call about someone hitting cars with a metal spear. The man fled when police arrived, but then another officer spotted him holding a 2-foot metal spear in the street.
The white man charged the officer, who ordered him to throw the spear before firing, police said.
Police in Escondido near San Diego have not released the name of the dead man, but said he had been arrested nearly 200 times over the past two decades for violent attacks on police and the public, drug charges and other crimes. Attempts to help him by mental health professionals had not worked, the police chief said.
© 2021 Canadian Press
