International
Roshan digital accounts exceed $ 1 billion
KARACHI:
Pakistanis overseas confidence in domestic economy is growing as the volume of their foreign currency deposits in domestic banks and their investments in a number of schemes through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) surpassed a $ 1 billion milestone. .
These inflows have played an important role in strengthening Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to a four-year high of over $ 16 billion, improving the country’s capacity to make international payments, including import bills, such as and external debt repayments, and stabilized the rupee dollar parity around Rs153. “Alhamdulillah, the funds received through Roshan’s digital account have exceeded $ 1 billion,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his official Twitter account on Saturday.
“I would like to thank our Pakistanis abroad for their overwhelming response; we also appreciate the efforts of the SBP [State Bank of Pakistan] and banks for achieving this important moment in such a short period (seven months). Acknowledging receiving over $ 1 billion through the RDA, the SBP wrote on its microblogging website that it would soon introduce more interesting new products to Pakistanis overseas through the RDA. He also announced that “an event is being planned soon to thank our Pakistanis abroad for their extraordinary response”.
“RDA inflows are estimated to reach $ 1.5 billion by June… and $ 2 billion by December 2021,” Sami Express Taric, head of research at the Little Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC), told The Express Tribune. Second, inflows have emerged as an alternative source of foreign borrowing from Pakistan, as it has recently raised $ 2.5 billion through Eurobond sales in world markets, he added. An additional benefit of RDA is that the government will not have to pay the entire amount back to investors in an installment, which it should do on the maturity of international bonds like Eurobond and Sukuk.
Read also Prime Minister Imran thanks Pakistani diaspora as RDA funds exceed $ 1 billion
As a result, the exit from the RDA may not be large at any point in time as the number of investors in the RDA is higher compared to those buying international bonds, according to Samiullah Taric. RDA will continue to attract foreign currency deposits and investments in Pakistan. “There is a need to continue to offer them profitable investment schemes and offer them local financial solutions through the adoption of the global approach,” he said. The inflows would help stabilize the rupee-dollar exchange rate and make easy repayment of external debt, he added.
“The cost of transferring funds internationally to and from RDA accounts has dropped significantly between $ 5-9 for most transactions compared to $ 40-50 previously,” SBP Governor Reza Baqir said in a message. video the next day. It remained unknown how many new bank accounts were opened by Pakistanis overseas under the RDA in recent months. February updates suggested they had opened 92,500 accounts at about 10 banks in Pakistan and sent $ 554 million from 97 countries in the first five months.
“We are on a great start,” SBP Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed said in February, adding that it was just the tip of the iceberg given the estimated 9 million Pakistanis living abroad. Every day, about 6-7 million dollars are coming in and about 500-600 accounts are being opened. “These funds are helping Pakistan’s local economy and boosting our foreign reserves. Therefore, RDA is emerging as a real win-win situation for both foreign Pakistanis and their homeland,” he said.
RDA is a living product as it has something for everyone and can meet the needs of all individuals. Moreover, the tax regime for such investments has become extremely simple and convenient for users, so that foreign Pakistanis do not have to worry about filing tax returns for the use of RDA. An important additional feature of RDA is that the investment can be fully repatriated. This means that foreign Pakistanis can send their funds to where they live at any time in a completely discontinued manner, without having to obtain SBP permission.
“So they can have complete peace of mind that whenever they need their money back, it will be made available to them,” Murtaza Syed had stated. Prime Minister Imran had launched the RDA initiative in cooperation with SBP in September 2020. Most of the inflows came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and were mainly invested in conventional Naya Pakistani Savings Certificates and Sharia compliant. In addition, they have invested in companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and their properties. Foreign Pakistanis can get car loans and mortgage financing through the RDA and can pay their families local utility bills and school fees.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]