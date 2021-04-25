Roshan digital accounts exceed $ 1 billion

KARACHI:



Pakistanis overseas confidence in domestic economy is growing as the volume of their foreign currency deposits in domestic banks and their investments in a number of schemes through Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) surpassed a $ 1 billion milestone. .

These inflows have played an important role in strengthening Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to a four-year high of over $ 16 billion, improving the country’s capacity to make international payments, including import bills, such as and external debt repayments, and stabilized the rupee dollar parity around Rs153. “Alhamdulillah, the funds received through Roshan’s digital account have exceeded $ 1 billion,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his official Twitter account on Saturday.

“I would like to thank our Pakistanis abroad for their overwhelming response; we also appreciate the efforts of the SBP [State Bank of Pakistan] and banks for achieving this important moment in such a short period (seven months). Acknowledging receiving over $ 1 billion through the RDA, the SBP wrote on its microblogging website that it would soon introduce more interesting new products to Pakistanis overseas through the RDA. He also announced that “an event is being planned soon to thank our Pakistanis abroad for their extraordinary response”.

“RDA inflows are estimated to reach $ 1.5 billion by June… and $ 2 billion by December 2021,” Sami Express Taric, head of research at the Little Kuwait Investment Company (PKIC), told The Express Tribune. Second, inflows have emerged as an alternative source of foreign borrowing from Pakistan, as it has recently raised $ 2.5 billion through Eurobond sales in world markets, he added. An additional benefit of RDA is that the government will not have to pay the entire amount back to investors in an installment, which it should do on the maturity of international bonds like Eurobond and Sukuk.

As a result, the exit from the RDA may not be large at any point in time as the number of investors in the RDA is higher compared to those buying international bonds, according to Samiullah Taric. RDA will continue to attract foreign currency deposits and investments in Pakistan. “There is a need to continue to offer them profitable investment schemes and offer them local financial solutions through the adoption of the global approach,” he said. The inflows would help stabilize the rupee-dollar exchange rate and make easy repayment of external debt, he added.

“The cost of transferring funds internationally to and from RDA accounts has dropped significantly between $ 5-9 for most transactions compared to $ 40-50 previously,” SBP Governor Reza Baqir said in a message. video the next day. It remained unknown how many new bank accounts were opened by Pakistanis overseas under the RDA in recent months. February updates suggested they had opened 92,500 accounts at about 10 banks in Pakistan and sent $ 554 million from 97 countries in the first five months.

“We are on a great start,” SBP Deputy Governor Murtaza Syed said in February, adding that it was just the tip of the iceberg given the estimated 9 million Pakistanis living abroad. Every day, about 6-7 million dollars are coming in and about 500-600 accounts are being opened. “These funds are helping Pakistan’s local economy and boosting our foreign reserves. Therefore, RDA is emerging as a real win-win situation for both foreign Pakistanis and their homeland,” he said.

RDA is a living product as it has something for everyone and can meet the needs of all individuals. Moreover, the tax regime for such investments has become extremely simple and convenient for users, so that foreign Pakistanis do not have to worry about filing tax returns for the use of RDA. An important additional feature of RDA is that the investment can be fully repatriated. This means that foreign Pakistanis can send their funds to where they live at any time in a completely discontinued manner, without having to obtain SBP permission.

“So they can have complete peace of mind that whenever they need their money back, it will be made available to them,” Murtaza Syed had stated. Prime Minister Imran had launched the RDA initiative in cooperation with SBP in September 2020. Most of the inflows came from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and were mainly invested in conventional Naya Pakistani Savings Certificates and Sharia compliant. In addition, they have invested in companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and their properties. Foreign Pakistanis can get car loans and mortgage financing through the RDA and can pay their families local utility bills and school fees.