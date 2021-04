Nigeria registers 51 new cases, zero deaths

Nigeria did not record any new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, making it the twelfth day in a row that no one died of the disease in the country. Also, following a steady trend of low infection rates, the country registered 51 new cases on Saturday. Saturdays put the total number of infections in the West African country at 164,684 This is in line with an update published by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) late Saturday night. With no new deaths on Saturday, the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in Nigeria remains 2,061, according to the infectious disease body. Vaccination update A data sharing shows that 44 people were released on Saturday after being tested negative for the virus. This brings the total number of people discharged after treatment to 154,687. Meanwhile, over 9,000 infections are still active in the country. The latest data According to the NCDC, 51 new cases were reported from six states: Yobe-19, Lagos-17, Rivers-8, FCT-4, Akwa Ibom-2 and Bayelsa-1. Since the pandemic broke out in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has conducted over 1.8 million tests, the NCDC said. Vaccination campaign Nigeria began vaccinating COVID-19 on March 5 after receiving 3.94 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through COVAX, a UN-backed effort that promises access to free vaccines for up to 20 percent of the population of participating countries. The Nigerian government has said it plans to vaccinate 109 million people against the COVID-19 virus over a two-year period. Health authorities said only eligible populations aged 18 and over would be vaccinated in four phases. The current vaccination phase includes health workers and other front-line workers, although Nigerians from other groups are also being vaccinated. Meanwhile, NPHCDA Executive Director Faisal Shuaib said the inoculation of health workers in some states has ended and attention has shifted to older adults, aged 65 and over. We have been careful to ensure that only those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine at the current stage are being vaccinated. These include health workers and their support staff, other front-line workers, strategic leaders and in recent days, we have also included those who meet the age requirements, he said. Mr Shuaib called on everyone to get vaccinated when they could, saying the vaccine was safe and effective. Support PREMIUM TIMES journalism of integrity and reliability Good journalism costs a lot of money. However, only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we urge you to consider a modest support for this noble endeavor. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to support an important journalist and ensuring that it remains free and accessible to all. Treat Text AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401 …







