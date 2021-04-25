Japan to open major vaccination centers in Tokyo, Osaka – media





Pedestrians wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) pandemic can be seen in front of the Tsutenkaku Tower in Osaka, Japan in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 7, 2021. Mandatory loans Kyodo / via REUTERS

The Japanese government is planning to open major vaccination centers in Tokyo and Osaka in the coming weeks in a bid to speed up its vaccination, local media reported on Sunday. The Nikkei newspaper said on Sunday the government will open a vaccination site in central Tokyo from May that will be able to vaccinate about 10,000 people a day. The site will be open to anyone living and working in Tokyo, the newspaper said, adding that trained medical staff from the Japan Self-Defense Forces will also assist with vaccinations at such centers. While Japan has avoided an explosive spread of the virus experienced by many countries, the government has come under harsh criticism for extending the slow vaccination, which has been largely handled by municipal authorities. Only about 1% of its population has been vaccinated, according to a Reuters tracker. A recent increase in infections driven by the spread of one variant has also raised alarm and there is a critical shortage of medical staff and hospital beds in some areas. Japan just started vaccinating its sizable elderly population this month, and health experts say it may take up to winter or longer for most of the general population to get access to the shots. Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said on Sunday that if the government was able to provide enough vaccines to inoculate the elderly by the end of July, vaccinations for those under 65 could begin that month, according to a Kyodo report. Japan’s third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures began on Sunday, affecting nearly a quarter of the population as the country struggles to fight congestion in cases three months before the Tokyo Olympics will open. Japan has had about 550,000 cases and 9,761 deaths so far. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

