Australia and New Zealand honor the military with the return of public remembrance





Thousands of people gathered across New Zealand and Australia on Sunday to honor military personnel on Anzac Day, a year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to commemorate privately on tree-lined streets and on balconies. Anzac Day originally commemorated a bloody battle on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey during World War I. On April 25, 1915, thousands of troops from the Australian Army Corps and New Zealand (ANZAC) were among a larger Allied force that landed on the narrow beaches of the Gallipoli Peninsula, in an unfortunate campaign that would take more than 130,000 life. Today, Anzac Day honors all troops from all conflicts. On Sunday, crowds at typical dawn services were restricted due to COVID-19 public health rules, but thousands were allowed to gather. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attended a ceremony at the War Memorial Museum in Auckland where she praised the dedication of the women who have served. "These were the women who paved the way for women to be fully integrated into our defense force we know today, our air force, our fleet and our military," Ardern said. In neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison attended a dawn service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra with about 4,000 people. After announcing last week that Australia would withdraw its remaining 80 troops from Afghanistan in line with U.S. plans, Morrison paid special tribute to the 41 Australians who died in that conflict. "It has been our longest fight," Morrison said. "The world is safer from the threat of terrorism than when the Twin Towers were destroyed almost 20 years ago. But we remain vigilant. However, this has come at a great cost." The ceremonies were canceled in Perth, the capital of Western Australia and the nearby Peel region, where more than 2 million people were under a severe blockade, three days after a small COVID-19 blast. L8N2MH06F However, there has not been a major community outbreak for months in either Australia or New Zealand, allowing people to travel freely between their countries from the bottom up, dine out, gather in crowds and stop wearing face masks in most places. Closing borders, along with premature blockages, rapid follow-up and high community compliance with health measures have made both countries successful in curbing the pandemic. Australia has suffered almost 29,700 infections and 910 deaths, while New Zealand has had 2,245 cases and 26 deaths.

