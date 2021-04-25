A call to May, a momentum across the ocean and 130 souls lost at sea | Human rights

The weather was already back when the cry of anxiety subsided. A boat with 130 people on board was located in the rugged waters of the Mediterranean.

On the Viking Ocean Bridge, one of the only operational NGO rescue ships in the Mediterranean, 121 nautical miles west, stood Luisa Albera, staring anxiously at her computer screen and then watching the rising storm and light in the sea.

When the anxiety call from Alarm Phone, the volunteer-run Mediterranean rescue hotline, was received late Wednesday, the Viking Ocean was already engaged in a rescue mission. Throughout the day the crew had brushed the horizon for another ship, a wooden boat with 42 people on board, but so far their search had been in vain. No sign of life or position was taken as early as the morning.

An experienced sailor, who had already completed dozens of rescue missions, Albera knew time was short. A violent storm was coming and it took the Vikings hours to reach the dinghies.

She also knew that if they did not return, the 130 people on board would most likely be left to die. At 5.30pm, the Viking Ocean abandoned the search for the other ship and changed course: Albera had decided to go after the rubber boat.

These decisions we are forced to make are decisions from life and death, said Albera, search and rescue coordinator for SOS Mditerrane, the NGO that owns and operates the Viking Ocean. It is never easy to abandon a quest, but we had an updated position on the dinghy and had a chance to do it. I have to live with these decisions every day. It’s a burden I should not carry.

As night fell, the sea became the enemy. Two hours later, the Viking Ocean was diving across 6ft waves toward the last known dinghy position. Then came the call they feared. An anonymous May signal was received, an urgent call for all boats in the area to deviate and try a rescue of those on the rubber boat. She was last housed in the Libyan Search and Rescue Zone (SAR) so Albera called on Libyan authorities to seek help. They declined to confirm whether they would help or give the Vikings any updates on the tire position.

She then called the Italian Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) and the European border agency Frontex. None answered.

It is very rare for any of the authorities in Libya or Italy to agree to help. Sometimes you can be lucky and you can catch someone who can be persuaded on a human level to offer help, but it is still rare, she said.

The storm had shattered a fragile rubber dinghy on which migrants were traveling. Photos: Flavio Gasperini / AP

As the storm raged and hit around them and the ship was violently thrown from side to side, under the deck the medical team went through inventory supplies and first aid drills to treat multiple casualties. We knew we would not arrive until morning. If there were any survivors they would have been in the water for hours. They would be frozen, sea and hypothermic, says Tanguy Louppe, a former soldier and firefighter returning to maritime rescue and who now heads the Viking Ocean search and rescue team.

Yet the mood had changed on board the Vikings. Without immediate help, such as worsening weather conditions and darkness meant the ship would capsize or break. The Vikings continued to gain strength through the waves, but the storm was advancing with slow pain. Every hour that passed, the chance to find someone alive was slipping away.

Louppe gathered the crew together and told them to prepare for a massive victim plan. We know we will not be there until morning. We should expect the worst, he was told.

On the bridge, Albera was leaning on hope. Three merchant ships had also responded to the May call. None of them would be able to carry out a rescue, but if they located the rubber dinghy they might be able to shelter it until the Viking came.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the Vikings finally arrived at the last known rafting site. With no sign of any help from the Italian or Libyan authorities, the three merchant ships had coordinated their efforts to conduct a search, and again Albera called Frontex to seek air support to help.

For more than six hours, all four ships whipped waves for every sign of life. Then, at 12.24pm, one of the merchant ships called to the radio to say three people had been seen in the water. Ten minutes later, Frontex announced that it had spotted the wreckage of a ship.

A control room in the NGO operating SOS Mditerrane. A spokesman said, We are obliged to make life or death decisions. Photos: Flavio Gasperini / SOS Mediterranee

When Albera and her crew arrived, they found a scene of desolation: an open cemetery in a beautiful, otherwise breathless blue sea.

The rubber boat did not have a chance against the storm rage. The deck of the ship was gone. There were only a few gray floating boats left. Around them, dozens of dead bodies swam in the waves. The Viking Ocean, with a team of rescuers and doctors trained on board, had arrived too late. Among the men, women and children found in the water, there were no survivors.

This stretch of sea has become a morgue for thousands of people trying to reach Europe by cheap wooden boats or fragile pieces of rubber that have no chance against the political elements or indifference that seals their fate.

As of 2014, 17,664 people have lost their lives crossing the Central Mediterranean. This week 130 more were added to the death toll.

The Viking crew has gone through this before, but the scale left them stunned. We are heartbroken, Albera said. We think of lost lives and families who may never have certainty about what happened to their loved ones.

On Friday, as news of the tragedy made headlines around the world, Frontex issued a rare statement to the Italian press agency Ansa, confirming that they had issued the May signal and defending their response to the tragedy.

Frontex immediately alerted national rescue centers in Italy, Malta and Libya, as required by international law, he said.

The agency said in its statement that it had issued several anxiety calls on the maritime emergency radio channel to notify all nearby ships due to the critical situation and bad weather and confirmed that it had sent air support.

For Albera, the Frontex statement is a recognition of the gravity of what happened that night. This is the first time Frontex ever confirms it sent one day in May because the situation was so dire, Albera says. They knew the ship had no chance of doing so.

Alarm Phone, which initially sent the first alarm signal, claims to have been in contact with dinghies for more than 10 hours and repeatedly relayed its GPS position and dire situation to European and Libyan authorities and the general public . People could have been rescued, but all the authorities consciously let them die at sea, he said. The United Nations migration agency also condemned the omission. The lack of an efficient patrol system is undeniable and unacceptable, Flavio Di Giacomo, Said Italys spokesman for the UN migration agency, on Twitter. Things need to change.

In 2017, Europe gave responsibility for overseeing Mediterranean rescue operations in Libya as part of an agreement reached between Italy and Libya aimed at reducing the flow of migrants across the sea.

Since then, Libyan authorities have been accused of ignoring calls for anxiety or eavesdropping on dinghies and returning people to detention centers in Libya, where aid agencies say they suffer torture and abuse.

Since the beginning of 2018, there have been about 50 legal cases brought against NGO crew members or rescue boats by Italian and other European governments, and ships have been stranded at ports or forced to stay at sea with migrants on board.

For more than 10 hours after they arrived at the ruins, Ocean Viking stayed with the troops, awaiting instructions from Libyan authorities. Since the dinghy sank in the Libyan search and rescue area, responsibility for the recovery of those who had died fell to the Libyan MRCC (Marine Rescue Coordination Center). If the Viking crew had tried to pull the people out of the water, then their entire mission could have been jeopardized. However, no patrol boats arrived.

The decision to leave was, says Albera, traumatic for everyone on board the Vikings. Burdensht is a terrible burden that you have to make that choice. We waited all day for instructions [or for a patrol boat to arrive]. We could do nothing more for those poor people, she says.

Since 2016, Ocean Viking and Aquarius, the other SOS Mditerrane ship, have saved 32,711 lives at sea. We must continue our mission as in this way there is a chance that we can prevent others from meeting the same fate, says Albera. But the decision to leave is something all of us on board will have to live with forever.