SA records 1,385 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hour cycle





The health department said 1,385 new cases were received, bringing the known case load to over 1,574,000.

A crew of a private ambulance service in Port Elizabeth wear personal protective equipment on July 11, 2020 before checking on a patient affected by COVID-19 coronavirus at her home. Photo: AFP.



JOHANNESBURG The Department of Health in South Africa has announced the deaths of 59 people from complications related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths to 54,125. He also said 1,385 new cases were also received on the same day, bringing the known case load to over 1,574,000. The country’s recovery rate is still at 95%, meaning more than 1,500,000 people have recovered from the virus. The Northern Cape accounts for the majority of active cases with 3,206 infections. As of today, the total number confirmed # COVID-19 cases is 1 574 370 the total number of deaths is 54 125 the total number of recoveries is 1 500 360. pic.twitter.com/UmPILHlcFf Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 24, 2021 Meanwhile, the Western Cape government is moving forward with plans to purchase its COVID-19 vaccines. This despite Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urging him not to do so. The government has focused the massive effort which has been accompanied by problems. However, Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde said provincial health authorities were moving forward. The provincial health department said it was still on track to deliver phase 2 of the vaccination program. To date, over 53,000 health care workers have been immunized in the province. The Cabinet has given the study of Sisonke implementation the right to administer strokes to medical staff after being stopped a few days back. South Africans were awaiting an official announcement from Minister Mkhize about resuming the program, as it was announced that 1 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines were expected to arrive in South Africa by Monday. Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







