Ramadan violence erupts in Jerusalem, sparking Gaza-Israel exchange of fire

The rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward Israel resumed Saturday night after a one-day break, despite calls for calm from the United Nations and threats from Israeli leaders to retaliate harshly. Tensions in Jerusalem as Palestinians clash with Israeli police and far-right Jewish groups sparked the worst cross-border violence in months between Israel and Gaza.

The militants fired a rocket at the southern Israeli city of Sderot and were intercepted by air defense, the military said.

Early Saturday, militants in the Gaza Strip fired three rockets at Israel as the Israeli military struck again at targets operated by the ruling Hamas group.

The rocket fire came as hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli police in East Jerusalem. The clashes, in which at least four police officers and six protesters were injured, have become an overnight event throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and show no signs of stopping.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he held talks with senior security officials regarding Gaza and Jerusalem. He said he instructed officials to be prepared for any scenario in Gaza. In Jerusalem, he said Israel would guarantee freedom of worship for all, and he called for calm. We now urge people to obey the law and I call for calming patience from all sides.

The UN envoy to the region, Tor Wennesland, condemned the violence and said the United Nations was working with all parties to restore calm.

Provocative acts throughout Jerusalem must cease. The indiscriminate firing of rockets at Israeli population centers violates international law and must be stopped immediately, he said. I reiterate my call to all parties to show maximum restraint and to avoid further escalation, especially during the holy month of Ramadan and this politically charged time for all.

Meanwhile, Israeli Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi is weighing in on a series of steps for possible response and preparation if the situation continues to escalate, the military said in a statement. He also postponed a trip to the United States that was scheduled for Sunday.

The US also called for calm, while neighboring Jordan, which serves as the custodian of Jerusalem’s Muslim holy sites, condemned Israel’s actions.

Jerusalem, home to holy sites for Jews, Christians and Muslims, has long been a hot spot in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In 2014, similar tensions erupted in a 50-day war between Israel and the Gaza militant group Hamas.

The Israeli military said a total of 36 rockets were fired at Israel overnight. She said six rockets were intercepted, while most of the others landed in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or severe damage, but incoming rocket fire triggered air strike sirens across southern Israel.

In response, the military said fighter jets and helicopters hit a number of Hamas targets in Gaza, including an underground structure and rocket launcher. Hamas did not take responsibility for the missile target, but Israel holds the group responsible for all fires emanating from the territory.

The military imposed restrictions on outdoor gatherings in southern Israel early Saturday, but lifted the restrictions a few hours later and allowed people to resume their normal routines.

Israel and Hamas, an Islamic group sworn to destroy Israel, are bitter enemies who have waged three wars and numerous clashes since Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

Although neither side appears to have an interest in escalating tensions, Hamas sees itself as a defender of Jerusalem and may feel compelled to act, or at least tacitly encourage, rocket attacks by other groups ahead of the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary elections. . The armed wing of Hamas has warned Israel not to test its patience.

At dawn, hundreds of people in Gaza defied the overnight siege imposed by Hamas to stem the coronavirus outbreak and took to the streets in an act of solidarity with other Palestinians in Jerusalem, burning tires.

The Palestinians want East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state. His fate has been one of the most divisive issues in the peace process, which came to a standstill more than a decade ago.

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police over a night since the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan nearly two weeks ago.

Tensions erupted when police set up barricades outside the Old Gate of Damascus, where Muslims traditionally gather to enjoy the evening after fasting during the day.

Clashes intensified Thursday night as hundreds of Palestinians hurled stones and bottles at police, who opened fire with water cannons and grenades to disperse them. Dozens of Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

At the same time, an extreme right-wing Jewish group known as Lahava led a march of hundreds of protesters cheering the Arabs get out! towards the Damascus Gate. The group, led by a disciple of the late racist rabbi Meir Kahane, is allied with elements of a far-right party elected to the Israeli parliament last month.

The show of force came in response to videos circulating on TikTok showing Palestinians hitting religious Jews randomly. Other videos made in response to them appear to show Jews attacking Arabs. After keeping a few hundred yards (meters) away from the Damascus Gate, police used water cannons, stun grenades and mounted police to push far-right protesters back toward predominantly Jewish West Jerusalem.

In all, police said 44 people were arrested and 20 officers were injured.