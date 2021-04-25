Albanians vote in elections after a bitter political war





TIRANA, Albania (AP) – Albanians are voting in Sunday’s parliamentary elections amid a virus pandemic and a bitter rivalry between the two largest political parties.

About 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians abroad, will elect 140 lawmakers from among about 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently. No early voting or postal voting is allowed. Persons infected with COVID-19 cannot vote.

Albania, with a population of 2.8 million and a NATO member since 2009, is looking forward to starting full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year. Sunday voting is considered a key moment on that road.

Albania has seen a significant drop in daily coronavirus cases over the past week, despite political rallies across the country. More than 400,000 people have received their blows. An overnight curfew has been enforced with restrictions on rallies and mandatory wearing of masks. Prime Minister Edi Rama of the ruling Socialists, who are seeking their third consecutive term, wants to turn Albania into a “champion” in tourism, energy, agriculture and digital projects. Pre-election polls showed the left-wing Socialist Party likely to take first place. Lulzim Basha of the Democratic Party accuses the government of corruption and links to organized crime and promises lower taxes, higher salaries and more social financial support. Clashes between supporters of the two main parties culminated Wednesday in the central city of Elbasan, where a key Socialist Party activist died. Police said the victim was shot, allegedly by a member of the opposition Democratic Party, during an argument. Although officially impartial, President Ilir Meta has become an ardent opponent of the government, accusing Rama of concentrating all legislative, administrative and judicial powers in his hands and running a “kleptocratic regime” that has struck a pandemic response and has delayed the country’s EU integration. Foreign observers from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe and Western embassies will take a closer look at Sunday’s polls. ___ Follow Semini on http://twitter.com/lsemini







